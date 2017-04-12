News By Tag
Information Security Forum to Discuss General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Upcoming Webcast
The GDPR aims to establish the same data protection levels for all EU residents and will have a solid focus on how organizations handle personal data. Businesses face several challenges in preparing for the reform, including an absence of awareness among major inner stakeholders. The benefits of the GDPR will create several compliance requirements, from which few organizations will completely escape. However, businesses of all sizes will benefit from the EU-wide uniformity introduced by the reform and will evade having to circumnavigate the current array of often-contradictory national data protection laws. There will also be worldwide benefits as countries in other regions are dedicating more attention to the defense of mission-critical assets. The GDPR has the potential to serve as a healthy, scalable and exportable regime that could become an international benchmark.
During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will addresses many of the key questions organizations are asking, including:
· Does the EU GDPR regulation apply to me?
· How should I prepare for this legislation?
· What additional resources do I need?
The GDPR is putting data protection practices at the forefront of business agendas worldwide. For most organizations, the next 18 months will be a critical time for their data protection regimes as they determine the applicability of the GDPR and the controls and capabilities they will need to manage their compliance and risk obligations. With reform on the horizon, organizations planning, or already doing business in Europe, should get an immediate handle on what data they are collecting on European individuals, where it is coming from, what is it being used for, where and how is it being stored, who is responsible for it and who has access to it.
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions. By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
