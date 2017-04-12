PD Learning Network and Verses Education Present 2017 Badge Summit in San Antonio

A one-day exploration of educational micro-credentials, access and equity

-- PD Learning Network (PDLN) joins forces with Verses Education to present the 2017 Badge Summit (http://badgesummit.weebly.com)on Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 AM- 4:30 PM (CST) at the Education Service Center–Region 20 in San Antonio.The summit is an interactive event designed to support and inspire anyone interested in digital badges and micro-credentials, from those who are just discovering digital badges to badge providers and thought leaders in the digital badge movement."Digital badge credentials have gone in a short time from a little-known abstract concept to a powerful tool that many schools, employers, and others are seeking to use to credential users in meaningful, trusted and verifiable ways," said Noah Geisel, founder of Verses Education. "The 2017 Badge Summit will enable thought leaders to share their work and push all attendees to consider access, equity and how to best meet the needs of learners and achievers.""The Badge Summit is the premier event for those who want to discover digital badges, collaborate with others about existing practices, gather resources, and engage with thought leaders," added Rich Dixon, vice-president of professional learning at PDLN.Exactly what are digital badges? "Digital badges and micro-credentials recognize both formal and informal learning by using a digital image that, when clicked, displays a description of what the earner has accomplished, the issuer, date earned and more," explained Dixon.Summit participants will take an in-depth look at digital badges in various sectors: K12, higher education, teacher professional development, community and cultural organizations, business, workforce readiness, and more.Connie Yowell, CEO of LRNG, will offer the first keynote address. LRNG is a leader in connected learning that brings together school, business, community and city partners to provide equitable access to educational opportunities beyond the classroom. Prior to heading LRNG, Yowell served as director of education at the MacArthur Foundation.The second keynote will be a panel titled "State of the Badge Union," that includes digital badging experts from visionaries to providers and leaders of organizations already using their own badge programs. Moderator Sarah Thomas is founder of EduMatch and the #BadgeChatK12 Twitter chat held weekly on Mondays from 3-4pm (Pacific).Panelists include Jonathan Finkelstein, founder and CEO of Credly, a premier badge issuing platform; Mark Leuba of IMS Global, the organization in charge of maintaining and implementing standards of openness for badges; Brenda Perea of the Colorado Community College System and a leader in the badge sector serving higher education and career pathways; and Lisa Tenorio of Salesforce, an S&P500 company that has issued more than 1 million digital badges through its Trailhead platform.Summit participants will also have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions, and put their ideas to work right away in the Dream Makers Lounge, a facilitated design space where they can start designing and planning a badging system.Breakout session topics include, but are not limited to, the following:• Badging 101• Credentialing informal educator learning (Participate)• Badges and college admissions• Retooling the existing workforce• Professional learning badges for teachers (Digital Promise and Barbara Bray)• Gamification and game mechanics• K-12 classroom and district badge implementation• Fireside chats and poster sessionsThe summit is limited to 250 participants and registration is now open.About PD Learning NetworkProfessional Development Learning Network (PDLN) creates online EdTech professional development courses for K-12 educators. Badges and micro-badges are awarded based on competency, rather than course hours. PDLN's team of experienced educators and EdTech trainers curate content and develop original video courses designed to meet the needs of 21st century educators. Assessments are created with the goal of immediate classroom application. A rigorous evaluation system, credentialed evaluators, and optional university credit, ensure the value of PDLN badges. Courses are aligned to international ISTE-T standards.