SPORTIME, John McEnroe Tennis Academy Present Scholarship Tryout at SPORTIME Syosset, Sat. June 17

Tryout for Aspiring Tennis Players, Ages 6-16 SPORTIME/JMTA Coaches will Award Full and Partial Scholarships to Selected Tryout Participants for the 2017-18 Season at SPORTIME Syosset.
 
 
Syosset Tennis
Syosset Tennis
 
SYOSSET, N.Y. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- For the seventh consecutive year, young hopefuls from across the tri-state area will be out in force at SPORTIME Syosset, the John McEnroe Tennis Academy's (JMTA) Long Island location, on Saturday June 17, as SPORTIME and JMTA coaches seek to discover untapped tennis talent.

The goal of the Tryout is to award full or partial scholarships to SPORTIME and JMTA programs at SPORTIME Syosset, starting in fall 2017. Open only to players with tennis experience, ages 6-16, the Tryout will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, with check-in at 9:00 AM.  Participants will be evaluated by a Selection Committee, consisting of SPORTIME/JMTA directors, coaches and leaders, including Lawrence Kleger, JMTA Co-Director, and Patrick McEnroe, who recently joined JMTA as Lawrence's Co-Director. The Tryout will include tennis and point/match play.

"The tryout has become a 'can't-miss' event for aspiring young tennis players and athletes at various skill levels," said JMTA Co-Director Lawrence Kleger. "It's part of our mission to make tennis available to any talented player, regardless of financial means. We're looking forward to a great day and an opportunity to meet new talented athletes."

Scholarship winners will be notified at a later date.

SPORTIME Syosset is located at 75 Haskett Drive on Jericho Turnpike in Syosset.  For more information, parents of interested players/athletes can email scholarshipli@sportimeny.com or visit www.SportimeNY.com/STM.

Proper athletic attire, including footwear, is required. Participants will have access to locker room and shower facilities. Water will be available on court. SPORTIME Syosset features a full-service pro shop, as well as professional stringing services. Registrants can visit http://www.sportimeny.com/scholarship-jmtali online registration.

About SPORTIME

SPORTIME is proud to operate the finest tennis facilities in New York State, with over 150 indoor and outdoor courts at 13 clubs across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region.  SPORTIME's clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis facilities and programs, along with great gyms, camps and sports and fitness offerings.  SPORTIME is proud to be the home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy at Randall's Island since 2010, with JMTA locations at Syosset/Bethpage, Long Island, and Lake Isle, Eastchester, since 2012, and at Amagansett, Long Island, since 2015.

About The John McEnroe Tennis Academy

In September 2010, tennis legend John McEnroe and SPORTIME partnered to launch the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in John's hometown of New York City, at the SPORTIME's flagship Randall's Island Tennis Center in Manhattan. JMTA subsequently expanded its geographic reach to SPORTIME locations in Westchester and on Long Island: SPORTIME Lake Isle, an 8-court, state-of-the art, year-round facility in Eastchester, New York in lower Westchester; and SPORTIME Syosset in central Long Island, an 11-court indoor facility, that has long served as SPORTIME's high performance training center on Long Island, and, most recently, SPORTIME Amagansett, a 33-court outdoor country club. John's passion and belief is that great players can be developed in urban settings, while still having the opportunity to live at home, pursue their educational goals, and participate in a variety of sports and extracurricular activities. The Academy works to recruit the most talented and the most highly motivated young athletes in the New York Metropolitan area and beyond. Inspired by the vision and daily presence of Johnny Mac and under the guidance of JMTA Managing Director, Bennett Schlansky, JMTA Co-Directors, Lawrence Kleger and Patrick McEnroe, JMTA Performance Director, Richard-John Mensing, Jr., and JMTA Director of Mental Performance and Toughness, Dr. Dom Lausic, and with a world-class staff of tennis, athletic training and performance directors and coaches, JMTA delivers a complete training program designed to assure the best possible outcome for serious players; whether for junior tournament players, future and current collegiate stars, or for those seeking to play on, or currently playing on the ATP, WTA and ITF tours.

#   #   #

JMTA Scholarship Tryout

What: Opportunity for young area tennis players to earn scholarships to SPORTIME and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, Syosset, NY

When: Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 9:00am-12:00pm

Where: SPORTIME, 75 Haskett Drive, Syosset, NY 11791

Who: Players ages 6-16 with tennis experience

Info: http://www.sportimeny.com/scholarship-jmtali

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
9735660870
jerry.milani@comcast.net
Source:John McEnroe Tennis Academy
