SPORTIME, John McEnroe Tennis Academy Present Scholarship Tryout at SPORTIME Syosset, Sat. June 17
Tryout for Aspiring Tennis Players, Ages 6-16 SPORTIME/JMTA Coaches will Award Full and Partial Scholarships to Selected Tryout Participants for the 2017-18 Season at SPORTIME Syosset.
The goal of the Tryout is to award full or partial scholarships to SPORTIME and JMTA programs at SPORTIME Syosset, starting in fall 2017. Open only to players with tennis experience, ages 6-16, the Tryout will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, with check-in at 9:00 AM. Participants will be evaluated by a Selection Committee, consisting of SPORTIME/JMTA directors, coaches and leaders, including Lawrence Kleger, JMTA Co-Director, and Patrick McEnroe, who recently joined JMTA as Lawrence's Co-Director. The Tryout will include tennis and point/match play.
"The tryout has become a 'can't-miss' event for aspiring young tennis players and athletes at various skill levels," said JMTA Co-Director Lawrence Kleger. "It's part of our mission to make tennis available to any talented player, regardless of financial means. We're looking forward to a great day and an opportunity to meet new talented athletes."
Scholarship winners will be notified at a later date.
SPORTIME Syosset is located at 75 Haskett Drive on Jericho Turnpike in Syosset. For more information, parents of interested players/athletes can email scholarshipli@
Proper athletic attire, including footwear, is required. Participants will have access to locker room and shower facilities. Water will be available on court. SPORTIME Syosset features a full-service pro shop, as well as professional stringing services. Registrants can visit http://www.sportimeny.com/
About SPORTIME
SPORTIME is proud to operate the finest tennis facilities in New York State, with over 150 indoor and outdoor courts at 13 clubs across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME's clubs are state-of-the-
About The John McEnroe Tennis Academy
In September 2010, tennis legend John McEnroe and SPORTIME partnered to launch the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in John's hometown of New York City, at the SPORTIME's flagship Randall's Island Tennis Center in Manhattan. JMTA subsequently expanded its geographic reach to SPORTIME locations in Westchester and on Long Island: SPORTIME Lake Isle, an 8-court, state-of-the art, year-round facility in Eastchester, New York in lower Westchester;
JMTA Scholarship Tryout
What: Opportunity for young area tennis players to earn scholarships to SPORTIME and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy, Syosset, NY
When: Saturday, June 17, 2017 – 9:00am-12:00pm
Where: SPORTIME, 75 Haskett Drive, Syosset, NY 11791
Who: Players ages 6-16 with tennis experience
Info: http://www.sportimeny.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
9735660870
jerry.milani@
