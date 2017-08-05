 
Industry News





4 more music award nominations for Appointed, this time, the Newsome Gospel Music Awards

Appointed believes it's always too soon to quit. After battling numerous levels and types of adversity that included drug addiction, child abuse, depression homelessness, domestic violence and child molestation she has emerged victorious in Christ.
 
 
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
 
Tags:

Appointed
Gospel Music
Newsome Gospel Music Awards

Music

Augusta - Georgia - US

Awards

AUGUSTA, Ga. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Appointed's explosive award nomination blitz this year comes on the heels of her picking up a Sony Music Distribution deal last year as well as several gospel music awards wins. Fred Newsome, executive Producer of the Newsome Gospel Music Awards announced the 2017 nominees and winners and  Appointed is being recognized in four categories that include Female Artist of The Year, New Song of The Year, Opposites, Radio Announcer Of The Year for her show, At Home With Appointed and Magazine of The Year for Appointed's publication, The Spin Awards Magazine. The Newsome Gospel Music Awards are slated for August 05, 2017.

"I could not believe my eyes. I surely was not prepared to be acknowledged in such a way. I do my best to press everyday for His Glory. I am so thankful that the Lord keeps on keeping me locked on the real prize and that is the high calling of the Lord Jesus. I'm on the ride of a lifetime in Him," declares Appointed.

Appointed is working on a new album and is set to release a new single this year titled Glorious, a slow tempo worship song. She will travel to various states promoting the Gospel message through her singing, preaching and media ministry.

For interview and booking request, please contact UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com. To learn more about Appointed, go to www.appointed.mobi. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Appointend. Additionally, as of this writing the At Home With Appointed Show is now available on 9 syndicated platforms.

About Fred Newsome
Fred Newsome, founder and director of the Newsome Gospel Music Awards has acted as an Advisory Board Member for the Stellar Awards.  He is also a two time Board of Governor Nominee for the Grammy Awards. He show "The Doctor Is In the House" airs on every first and third Saturday of the month at 8:30 a.m. For more information call. (443) 500-1171 or visit online at www.newsomekingdom.com

About Appointed
Appointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that includes from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere & creative - with rich background vocals that have mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer, student and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www,appointed.mobi.

Source:Appointed Music Ministries
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
