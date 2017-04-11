News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GYMGUYZ to Donate Three Months of Fitness Training to Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center
Mobile fitness company to help boost residents of Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center GYMGUYZ to donate three months of fitness training
The Center will select up to fifteen mothers that reside at the center to participate in the concierge fitness program, who will work with Ms. Schottke and another of her trainers for 45 minutes. The remaining 15 minutes will include interactive "Kidz and Momz" physical fitness activities. At the end of each customized session, the participants will receive a worksheet that will allow them to continue their fitness routine self-directed. The last class in the program will involve healthy eating tips along with a meal planning guide. The session will conclude with an educational "field trip" to a grocery store, where they will learn how to shop for nutritious, budget-friendly food items and how to prepare them.
Dean A. Dalbery, Chief Executive Officer of The Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center said "We are most grateful to Kathy and GYMGUYZ Fort Lauderdale for donating this very important program to our residents. One of our most important goals is to aid our residents emotionally, mentally and physically as they strive to stop the cycle of addiction. We do this by providing the most important protective factor of all, a healthy parent intervening on behalf of the child(ren) during their early development. This program is a wonderful example of how families can integrate healthy habits into their daily life now and for years to come".
Ms. Schottke says, "As a mother myself I could not imagine being separated from my children for any reason. To have the opportunity to partner with the center and to offer positive outcomes that will benefit their residents is a great blessing and we are thrilled to be able to make this generous gift."
Schottke and her trainers are also participating locally in the Corporation's nationwide Confidence Campaign. This program is dedicated to providing a year-round support system for children ages 5-18 who are victims of bullying. GYMGUYZ Fort Lauderdale will partner directly with area elementary, middle, and high schools asking parents, teachers, and friends to nominate a deserving child in need of confidence boosting. One child will be selected to win three months of personal training on a weekly basis (once per week), while other nominated children will become eligible for a discounted group fitness class once per week.
GYMGUYZ Fort Lauderdaleservices the communities of Fort Lauderdale, Sea Ranch Lakes, Lauderdale by the Sea, Coral Ridge Country Club, Imperial Point, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Poinsettia Heights, Plantation, Sunrise, Davie, and Weston. To learn more log onto www.gymguyz.com/
About GYMGUYZ Fort Lauderdale:
GYMGUYZ is the first in home Mobile Personal Training and Fitness Franchise Company in the United States. They offer individualized one-on-one workouts, group instruction and corporate fitness led by certified coaches that incorporate the GYMGUYZ philosophy of the 3 C's during each workout; convenient, customized & creative. For your convenience, GYMGUYZ travels to your home, office, park or setting of your choice, at a time that works best for you. Each van is stocked with state of the art fitness equipment enabling the GYMGUYZ coach to provide you with your customized workout. Services include weight loss, body sculpting, bodybuilding, weight training, therapeutic/
About Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center:
Created in 1995 by a small group of women from the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, the Susan B. Anthony Recovery Center has grown from one group home, housing five mothers and six children, to a beautiful 5.5-acre campus in Pembroke Pines with the capacity to serve over sixty families. Their ultimate goal is the removal of barriers for women entering addiction treatment, the prevention of foster care placement for their children, and an end to the cycle of addiction and abuse for families.
The Center has helped to reunify over 1,300 families and has provided the intensive services necessary to stop the cycle of family dysfunction and substance addiction for over 1,200 children. They are the one of the few centers in South Florida and the country that provides substance addicted mothers a safe place to start again and to keep their families together in residential units as both mother and children receive much needed treatment and support. They reduce, or eliminate, family risk factors by promoting a positive sense of self, delivering individual and group counseling services, providing peer group activities, maintaining well defined structure and offering many opportunities for support. To learn more, go to www.sbarecovery.org.
Contact
Marilyn Oliva
Latin2Latin Marketing Communications, LLC
***@latin2latin.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse