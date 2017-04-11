News By Tag
Kast Construction Tampa Office Business Development Director Ashlee Figg Appointed To Board Tamp
Kast construction team member brings marketing and community relations experience to Tampa's Children's Cancer Center, an important community resource for children with cancer
"We are proud to have Ashlee Figg represent our company's commitment to building strong community foundations. Her experience at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and in real estate marketing will be a valuable asset to the Cancer Center, a wonderful organization that provides much-needed support and resources for children and families who fight this disease," added Page McKee, vice president of the Tampa business unit for KAST.
The Children's Cancer Center offers 24 programs for children and their families including educational, financial and emotional support. Kast has contributed to expand the Center's outdoor recreation area and support the Fuel for Families program that provides families assistance in the form of gas card and grocery store cards. For more information contact the Children's Cancer Center at (813) 367-5437 or childrenscancercenter.org, or contact Ashlee Figg at afigg@kastbuild.com
KAST has completed construction of Water Club Snell Isle in St. Petersburg and is currently building ONE in downtown St. Petersburg, VUE Sarasota Bay and The Mark in Sarasota, and is constructing the Publix Channelside and apartment community in downtown Tampa. KAST's Tampa office is located at 4221 Boy Scout Boulevard, Suite 730, Tampa.
About KAST
KAST Construction Company headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla. KAST, was founded in 1998 and recently opened a second office in Tampa, Fla. KAST currently has annual revenue of approximately $600 million. The company offers a full spectrum of construction services including design-build, pre-construction and construction services.
KAST continues to expand market sectors to include office and residential, high-rise, multifamily, retail, hospitality, senior living, educational facilities, municipal facilities, arts and science, healthcare and country clubs. For more information, visit www.KASTBuild.com
