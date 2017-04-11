News By Tag
ICON Management Services, Inc. Hires Michael Fleming as Vice President of Community Associations
Mr. Fleming obtained his Community Association Manager (CAM) license in 1988, bringing to ICON an impressive 30 years of experience in all types of residential communities. Michael earned the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation in 2004, the highest designation in the community management industry. As a Florida resident of over thirty years, and having raised three children in the state, Michael certainly understands the residents and unique needs of Florida community associations.
In his current role, Mr. Fleming looks forward to working closely with ICON's outstanding team to develop and implement systems that will better service their clients.
"I am very grateful to Dennis Colletti [ICON CEO] and Wes Miller [ICON President] for allowing me to join their team. ICON is a first class organization. Together, we look forward to driving the success of this fine and growing company," says Fleming.
President Wes Miller states, "We are very eager about Michael joining the company. His extensive operational experience—coupled with a deep commitment to (and track record of) providing outstanding service to homeowners and members—makes Michael the ideal individual for leading ICON's association management division.
ICON is privileged to welcome Michael Fleming to the Team. There is no doubt that, with such an extensive background and positive approach, he will be an invaluable asset to all Team Members and communities under ICONIC care.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based property management company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, licensed community association managers, lifestyle and fitness directors, talented chefs, experienced club managers, accountants, and more. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage golf and country clubs, homeowners' associations, resort communities, food and beverage departments, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships. We set the standard by which all others in the industry are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent clubs and communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261.
