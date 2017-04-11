News By Tag
20/20 Shift Black Business Expo: HBCU Edition Connects Students With The Tech Industry In Greensboro
Kicking off the 20/20 Shift Black Business Expo: HBCU Edition sponsored by Mastercard and Spotify on Saturday, April 22 in Greensboro,NC showcasing the best and brightest in Black business.
Event Agenda:
• Opening remarks - 11 am
• Shopping & networking - 11:15 am
• Panel of entrepreneurs - 12:30 pm
• Fireside chat with 2020 Shift Founder Ariel Lopez and Xavier Jernigan of Spotify - 1:30 pm
• Keynote TBD - 2:00 pm
• Shopping & networking - 2:30 pm
For students, it will be an excellent chance to connect with local companies for internships and other hiring efforts. Entrepreneurs will also meet and connect while hearing from community and business leaders, while sharing their tips for success from across industries. We'll also have a special tech startup pitch competition, food, drinks and much more.
About 20/20Shift (http://www.2020shift.com/
After experiencing the diversity issue first-hand, we created 2020Shift to help tech and digital media companies diversify their recruitment process, retain minority talent and provide leadership and skills-based training to the industry's next leaders. We've built amazing relationships with contemporary companies making waves in diversity and inclusion.
