April 2017
FREE Addiction Awareness event. Come learn how to move from addiction to recovery!

 
 
LITTLETON, Colo. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- FREE Addiction Awareness event  on May 6th!

Have you ever been impacted by addiction?  Ever had a parent, child or loved one stuck in the world of addiction?   Do you know people in sobriety that have been freed from the life of addiction?

Grab your family, friends, coworkers, employers.....anyone you know who could benefit from this FREE Addiction Awareness event called the 2017 Navigating the World of Addiction!

Come hear from amazing, powerful speakers:

Trisha Grose - Colorado resident who lost her son to addiction

Randy Grimes - Former NFL superstar, now recovering addict helping others

Katie Donovan and Brittany Sherfield - Powerful Mother / Daughter team fighting addiction

Cali Estes - Owner of The Addictions Academy and expert in the field

Kevin Peterson - Family Addiction Recovery counseling professional

George McClure- Colorado Comedian that will fill your belly with laughter

Aaron Huey - Founder of Fire Mountain Programs in Estes Park

Rob Lohman - 16 years sober, now helps addicts and families recover

FREE Event for all attendees.

The focus this year will be:

Addiction Education for The Entire Family Unit

Parents, Teens and Young Adults.

Please register for this FREE event to stay up to date with any changes and introduction to scheduled speakers and sponsors.

Gratefully,

Rob Lohman

970-331-4469

www.LiftedFromTheRut.com

To Help Promote this event on your website or Facebook page, use this link:

https://liftedfromtherut.wordpress.com/2017-navigating-th...

Lifted From The Rut
Rob Lohman
***@liftedfromtherut.com
Email:***@liftedfromtherut.com Email Verified
