FREE Addiction Awareness event. Come learn how to move from addiction to recovery!
Have you ever been impacted by addiction? Ever had a parent, child or loved one stuck in the world of addiction? Do you know people in sobriety that have been freed from the life of addiction?
Grab your family, friends, coworkers, employers.....anyone you know who could benefit from this FREE Addiction Awareness event called the 2017 Navigating the World of Addiction!
Come hear from amazing, powerful speakers:
Trisha Grose - Colorado resident who lost her son to addiction
Randy Grimes - Former NFL superstar, now recovering addict helping others
Katie Donovan and Brittany Sherfield - Powerful Mother / Daughter team fighting addiction
Cali Estes - Owner of The Addictions Academy and expert in the field
Kevin Peterson - Family Addiction Recovery counseling professional
George McClure- Colorado Comedian that will fill your belly with laughter
Aaron Huey - Founder of Fire Mountain Programs in Estes Park
Rob Lohman - 16 years sober, now helps addicts and families recover
FREE Event for all attendees.
The focus this year will be:
Addiction Education for The Entire Family Unit
Parents, Teens and Young Adults.
Please register for this FREE event to stay up to date with any changes and introduction to scheduled speakers and sponsors.
Gratefully,
Rob Lohman
970-331-4469
www.LiftedFromTheRut.com
To Help Promote this event on your website or Facebook page, use this link:
https://liftedfromtherut.wordpress.com/
Contact
Lifted From The Rut
Rob Lohman
***@liftedfromtherut.com
