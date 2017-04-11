News By Tag
CR Forum Announces Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards
At the awards ceremony, the CR Forum also will announce the recipients of the two Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Awards, and the Herbert Pardes Award for Clinical Research Excellence. The studies that will receive this additional distinction represent exceptional contributions to the current knowledge of health and disease.
Following a nationwide call for nominations, award winners were chosen based on the degree of innovation and novelty involved in the advancement of science; contribution to the understanding of human disease and/or physiology; and potential impact upon the diagnosis, prevention and/or treatment of disease.
The awarded studies reflect major work being conducted at nearly 60 research institutions and hospitals across the United States, as well as at partner institutions from around the world, and include research of:
• Environmental exposures and asthma
• Treating opioid addiction
• Lung disease in critically ill patients
• Genetic testing and prostate cancer treatment
• Rheumatoid arthritis treatment
• Evaluating hospital performance according to particular quality care measures
• Genetic risk, healthy lifestyles, and coronary disease in communities
• Essential tremor therapy
• Autoimmune disease therapy
• Cesarean section infection prevention
"The 2017 awardees represent the enormous potential that properly funded research can have on patients and the public," said Harry P. Selker, MD, MSPH, Chairman of the CR Forum Board of Directors. "It is our hope that the significance of these projects and their outcomes can help educate the public, as well as elected officials, on the important impact of clinical research on human health."
Members from each of the Top Ten study teams will visit congressional representatives on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, April 19 to brief officials on their findings and the critical and necessary role of federal funding for clinical research.
Visit http://www.clinicalresearchforum.org for study descriptions, authors, and a list of institutions represented.
About the Top Ten Clinical Research Achievement Awards
Recognizing the need to celebrate our nation's clinical research accomplishments that involve both innovation and impact on human disease, the Clinical Research Forum conducts an annual competition to determine the ten outstanding research accomplishments in the United States. These major research advances represent a portion of the annual return on the nation's investment in the health and future welfare of its citizens.
About the Clinical Research Forum
The mission of the Clinical Research Forum is to provide leadership to the national and clinical translational research enterprise and promote understanding and support for clinical research and its impact on health and healthcare. For more information, visit www.clinicalresearchforum.org.
