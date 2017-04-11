 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Latest JACA Architects-Designed Project, New Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center Opens in Dartmouth

 
 
Southcoast Urgent Care
Southcoast Urgent Care
 
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- JACAArchitects (www.jacaarchitects.com), one of New England's premier healthcare-exclusive architectural firms, announced the completion of construction and opening of the new Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center, located at 435 State Road in Dartmouth.  The Center was designed by JACA Architects.

The 4,200-square-foot Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center is a community resource for immediate, non-emergency care.  It is staffed by a specialized team of physicians, mid-level providers and a number of ancillary and support staff, and offers a full array of services including on-site radiology and laboratory services, basic orthopedics, gynecologic and minor surgical treatments and medications.

The Urgent Care Center, which was officially opened on January 31, marks the third Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center in the region (others are located in Fairhaven and Wareham).  The center will be open seven days a week and was designed to diagnose and treat strains, sprains and fractures, infections, animal bites, skin conditions, burns, lacerations, contusions, and cold or flu symptoms.  The center also offers some immunizations and vaccinations and school, work, and sports physicals.

Matt Bluette, AIA, AICP, LEED AP, ACHA and associate at JACA Architects, and Eric Ryan, senior associate at JACA Architects, served as associates in charge of the project.  Rebecca Clough, LEED Green Associate and Co-Director of Interior Design, was the project manager/designer for the project.

"Congratulations to Southcoast Health on this impressive addition to their offerings," said Anthony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects.  "We are excited to have contributed to the organization's ability to expand their care offerings as a result of this new center, as well as enhance the overall experience of patients to the center."

About JACA Architects

JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
Source:JACA Architects
