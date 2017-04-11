News By Tag
Latest JACA Architects-Designed Project, New Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center Opens in Dartmouth
The Urgent Care Center, which was officially opened on January 31, marks the third Southcoast Health Urgent Care Center in the region (others are located in Fairhaven and Wareham). The center will be open seven days a week and was designed to diagnose and treat strains, sprains and fractures, infections, animal bites, skin conditions, burns, lacerations, contusions, and cold or flu symptoms. The center also offers some immunizations and vaccinations and school, work, and sports physicals.
Matt Bluette, AIA, AICP, LEED AP, ACHA and associate at JACA Architects, and Eric Ryan, senior associate at JACA Architects, served as associates in charge of the project. Rebecca Clough, LEED Green Associate and Co-Director of Interior Design, was the project manager/designer for the project.
"Congratulations to Southcoast Health on this impressive addition to their offerings," said Anthony Cavallaro, president of JACA Architects. "We are excited to have contributed to the organization's ability to expand their care offerings as a result of this new center, as well as enhance the overall experience of patients to the center."
About JACA Architects
JACA Architects is a 24-employee healthcare architectural firm founded in 1991 by Anthony Cavallaro, AIA, who serves as the company's president and chief executive officer. JACA focuses its practice exclusively in the field of healthcare and medical design. JACA's design work can be seen in many healthcare facilities throughout the region. A partial list of clients includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Lahey Health, Southcoast Health, and Cape Cod Healthcare. The firm's design expertise includes operating rooms, clinics, hospitals, physicians' offices, and all aspects of healthcare design. JACA maintains offices at 9 Billings Road, North Quincy, MA. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.jacaarchitects.com or call (617) 769-6300.
