Enmarket and Healthy Savannah Announce Aromatherapy Lecture as Start of Encourage Health Series
Enmark Encourage Health Grant to be Presented to the Living Vine
In total, the series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who will share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living. A healthy lunch will be provided. Attendance is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required at Healthy Savannah's website listed below.
Stewart is a psychologist and professional clinical counselor. Margaret Clay is a certified life coach with more than 20 years of experience in providing experiential learning for clients of all ages for the purpose of self-development, team development and leadership development.
During each presentation, a local nonprofit organization will be presented a $1,000 Encourage Health grant to support their programs promoting healthy living, active lifestyles or nutritional education. The selected benefiting nonprofit organization for this presentation is The Living Vine.
This marks the fourth year for the enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.
To RSVP for the lectures, visit hhttp://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app. For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
