News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Care3 Recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook 2017 Most Promising Healthcare Communications Provider
"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition,"
"Care3's selection was based on creating a truly collaborative platform for providers and families to deliver consistent high quality care for underserved populations,"
To learn more about how Care3 can help you collaborate with your patients and families, visit http://care3.co/
About Care3™
Care3 elegantly combines patient and family engagement with post-acute care coordination on one platform to improve outcomes and reduce costly hospital readmissions for underserved populations including seniors, people of color, and the disabled. Care3 is inspired by the realization that the most vulnerable members of our society do not have equal access to healthcare and receive woefully inadequate quality of care in their homes and communities. Care3 is built to fix these unacceptable and unnecessary inequities. Learn more at http://care3.co/
Contact
Jon Chun
***@care3.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse