Care3 Recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook 2017 Most Promising Healthcare Communications Provider

Care3

Contact

Jon Chun

***@care3.co Jon Chun

End

-- Care3™(www.care3.co), a leading developer of digital health technology, has been recognized as one of theby. This elite ranking is a collection of the most influential and visionary companies that have designed groundbreaking communications solutions to the most urgent problems in healthcare."We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition,"said David S. Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of Care3. "If interdisciplinary care teams collaborate with families around patient care delivery in the home and community using real-time communications and structured data to support prospective care planning, we will permanently improve quality of care for the underserved.""Care3's selection was based on creating a truly collaborative platform for providers and families to deliver consistent high quality care for underserved populations,"said Alex D' Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook. "Care3 is addressing a major problem that many of our readers have been urgently trying to solve."To learn more about how Care3 can help you collaborate with your patients and families, visit http://care3.co/ for-professionals . To request a demo, email demo@care3.co Care3 elegantly combines patient and family engagement with post-acute care coordination on one platform to improve outcomes and reduce costly hospital readmissions for underserved populations including seniors, people of color, and the disabled. Care3 is inspired by the realization that the most vulnerable members of our society do not have equal access to healthcare and receive woefully inadequate quality of care in their homes and communities. Care3 is built to fix these unacceptable and unnecessary inequities. Learn more at