 
News By Tag
* Caregiving
* Caregivers
* Care Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Care3 Recognized by Healthcare Tech Outlook 2017 Most Promising Healthcare Communications Provider

 
 
Care3
Care3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Caregiving
Caregivers
Care Planning

Industry:
Health

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Awards

LOS ANGELES - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Care3™(www.care3.co), a leading developer of digital health technology, has been recognized as one of the Most Promising Healthcare Communication Solution Providers (http://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com/vendors/most-promising-healthcare-communication-solution-providers-2017.html) by Healthcare Tech Outlook (http://www.healthcaretechoutlook.com/). This elite ranking is a collection of the most influential and visionary companies that have designed groundbreaking communications solutions to the most urgent problems in healthcare.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition," said David S. Williams, Co-Founder & CEO of Care3. "If interdisciplinary care teams collaborate with families around patient care delivery in the home and community using real-time communications and structured data to support prospective care planning, we will permanently improve quality of care for the underserved."

"Care3's selection was based on creating a truly collaborative platform for providers and families to deliver consistent high quality care for underserved populations," said Alex D' Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook. "Care3 is addressing a major problem that many of our readers have been urgently trying to solve."

To learn more about how Care3 can help you collaborate with your patients and families, visit http://care3.co/for-professionals. To request a demo, email demo@care3.co.

About Care3™

Care3 elegantly combines patient and family engagement with post-acute care coordination on one platform to improve outcomes and reduce costly hospital readmissions for underserved populations including seniors, people of color, and the disabled. Care3 is inspired by the realization that the most vulnerable members of our society do not have equal access to healthcare and receive woefully inadequate quality of care in their homes and communities.  Care3 is built to fix these unacceptable and unnecessary inequities. Learn more at http://care3.co/for-professionals.

Contact
Jon Chun
***@care3.co
End
Source:
Email:***@care3.co Email Verified
Tags:Caregiving, Caregivers, Care Planning
Industry:Health
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Care3 PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share