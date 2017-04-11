 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


In-Water Boat Show Drops Anchor at Georgia's Lanier Islands April 21-23

Southern Lakeside Destination to Host Weekend-Long Family-Friendly FREE Event
 
 
A Variety of Luxury Watercraft will be on display
A Variety of Luxury Watercraft will be on display
 
BUFORD, Ga. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Marking one of Lanier Islands most popular events, the In-Water Boast Show returns to the Southern lakeside destination Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23. Throughout the event, slips the Sunset Cove and Big Beach docks will be filled with new, top-of-the-line boats. In addition to boats, the 2017 In-Water Boat Show will feature a number of exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music, fun in the sun and games on the sand.

"For many, the In-Water Boat Show marks the unofficial start of lake season," said Stephanie Orr, VP of Sales & Marketing for the resort. "People who've always dreamed of owning a boat of their own – as well as those looking for an upgrade – flock to our docks. Qualified buyers will have an opportunity to test drive or take part in a demo of some of the boats at the event. To add to the allure of the show and season ahead, we'll have our beach open to sunbathers and waders.  We'll also be premiering our new menu at our beachfront eatery, Sunset Cove Beach Café & Club. And at different points of the event, we'll have a DJ, an open-air concert, and loads of family-friendly fun and games. Of course, the best part is, admission to the In-Water Boat Show is FREE, as are the courtesy slips at our Sunset Cove docks for event guests who arrive by boat*."

During the In-Water Boat Show, the Kids Zone at Big Beach will feature bounce houses and a balloon artist (noon - 4pm), as well as fun for the whole family with mini golf, knockerball, beach volleyball, cornhole and appearances by LanierWorld mascot, Bucky the Beaver.

Dates and Times for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show:

Friday, April 21          12 pm - 8 pm

Saturday, April 22          12 pm - 8 pm / 3-9 pm Butch & the Buckheads on the Sunset Cove Stage

Sunday, April 23          12 pm - 5 pm / 3-6 pm DJ on the Sunset Cove Stage

To learn more about the In-Water Boat Show and other future events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Courtesy docks available on a first come, first served basis.

