In-Water Boat Show Drops Anchor at Georgia's Lanier Islands April 21-23
Southern Lakeside Destination to Host Weekend-Long Family-Friendly FREE Event
"For many, the In-Water Boat Show marks the unofficial start of lake season," said Stephanie Orr, VP of Sales & Marketing for the resort. "People who've always dreamed of owning a boat of their own – as well as those looking for an upgrade – flock to our docks. Qualified buyers will have an opportunity to test drive or take part in a demo of some of the boats at the event. To add to the allure of the show and season ahead, we'll have our beach open to sunbathers and waders. We'll also be premiering our new menu at our beachfront eatery, Sunset Cove Beach Café & Club. And at different points of the event, we'll have a DJ, an open-air concert, and loads of family-friendly fun and games. Of course, the best part is, admission to the In-Water Boat Show is FREE, as are the courtesy slips at our Sunset Cove docks for event guests who arrive by boat*."
During the In-Water Boat Show, the Kids Zone at Big Beach will feature bounce houses and a balloon artist (noon - 4pm), as well as fun for the whole family with mini golf, knockerball, beach volleyball, cornhole and appearances by LanierWorld mascot, Bucky the Beaver.
Dates and Times for the 2017 In-Water Boat Show:
Friday, April 21 12 pm - 8 pm
Saturday, April 22 12 pm - 8 pm / 3-9 pm Butch & the Buckheads on the Sunset Cove Stage
Sunday, April 23 12 pm - 5 pm / 3-6 pm DJ on the Sunset Cove Stage
To learn more about the In-Water Boat Show and other future events at Lanier Islands, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* Courtesy docks available on a first come, first served basis.
