Award-Winning Nine-Piece Funk Band PHAT PHUNKTION To Release Fifth Album on June 2

Available Digitally, on CD, and Blu-ray, 'Live at the High Noon' Is the Group's First Live Album. 75-Minute Concert Includes Exuberant Rendition of "Jupiter" by Earth Wind & Fire. Group Includes Oscar-Winning Arranger Tim Whalen.

-- As a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison music students who banded together in 1996,have built a loyal following of listeners throughout the United States and around the world. Combining the polish of Top 40 with the smooth feeling of 60's soul and the raw groove of 70's funk, Phat Phunktion is a nine-piece tour-de-force that are one of the most revered live acts of the past 20 years. In their hometown of Madison, they have been known to attract crowds of 5,000 people and regularly sell out wherever they perform.In 2003,singled out Phat Phunktion as a "band on the rise." During the same year, they won a Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award, or WAMI, for "." In May 2003, a panel of Billboard Magazine judges selected the band as one of six acts to perform at the DiscMakers' Independent Music World Series, Midwest regional final, where they funked up the Elbo Room in Chicago. Of the six finalists, Phat Phunktion and Chicago's Orbert Davis took top honors. The band has appeared numerous times at the Madison Blues Festival, Milwaukee's, and the House of Blues in Chicago, with a myriad television and radio appearances to their credit, including "The Jenny Jones Show" and Michael Feldman's "Whad'ya Know?"During the summer of 2005, Phat Phunktion embarked on their first U.S. tour. Following the Nardis release of, the tour was a turning point for this award-winning band. As keyboardist / co-founder Tim Whalen said at the time, "We are not just a local band anymore." From June 2005 until August 2006, the band played non-stop at festivals and clubs all over the United States, from Arizona to the New England seaboard, and everywhere in between. They brought the house down at the Bele Chere Music Festival (Asheville, NC), the Riverbend Festival (Chattanooga, TN), Riverfest (Little Rock, AK), the(Toledo, OH), The Knitting Factory and BB King's in New York City.Over the last 10 years, the band has shared the stage with musical legends,, Tower of Power, WAR, Cameo, Morris Day and the Time, The Original "P" (featuring original members of), The Average White Band, Chick Corea, Taj Mahal,, Clyde Stubblefield, The Brothers Johnson, Soulive, Umphrey's McGee, Willy Porter, and Kool and the Gang. Their dynamic stage show and incredible musicianship have initiated thousands of faithful "Phatheads,"who are spreading the word.Individually, the band members have achieved worldwide notoriety and acclaim. Saxophonist Falaschi arranged and composed music for legendary James Brown drummer, Clyde Stubblefield, for his album,, and appeared as a member of the "Sad Sax" collective that augments's. Frontman Whalen also contributed to Stubblefield's album, writing music for "Hippest March Part 2," though he is most well-known for orchestrating strings for "Al Otro Lado del Río," a song by Uruguayan singer Jorge Drexler that appears in the film, starring).won thefor "" at the 77th Academy Awards in 2005.As the nonet continues its second decade of melting minds with its incendiary live show, the members felt it was time to reward fans with a testament to their electrifying onstage chemistry. Gathering before a raucous sold-out show at the High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI, on October 7, 2016, Phat Phunktion unleashed a blistering 80-minute set to rapturous applause. Stand-outs include the booming "," the funky boogie of "Knockin' em Down," a transcendent 8-minute version of "," and a show-stopping rendition of "Jupiter," theclassic. Produced by Whalen and Falaschi, the 13-track collection, "," will be available worldwide on June 2, on CD, as a digital download, and on Blu-ray, in High Definition.QUOTES:"A talent for crafting strong, danceable tracks.""Horn-driven tour-de-funk by a band on the rise.""They are quite simply the best dance machine to roll through the river city in a while.""I was having Tower of Power flashbacks. Since 1976, I've been asking myself the cosmic question: 'What is hip?' Well now I know: Phat Phunktion."PHAT PHUNKTION:Tim Whalen: Keyboards and vocalsDarvonte "Turbo" Murray: DrumsPauli Ryan: PercussionNick Moran: BassVincent Jesse: GuitarJon Schipper: TrumpetJim Doherty: TrumpetCourtney Larsen: Trombone and vocalsAl Falaschi: Saxophone and vocals1. You Want It All - Whalen/Falaschi2. Whatcha Gonna Do - Whalen3. Knockin' em Down - Whalen/Falaschi/Patrou4. Rock Star - Whalen/Falaschi5. Never Be The Same - Whalen/Falaschi6. Don't Destroy The Funk - Whalen/Falaschi7. Eyes of Mine - Whalen/Falaschi8. Untitled (Weekend Special) - Whalen/Falaschi9. Jupiter - White/White/Dunn/Bailey10. Tell Me - Whalen11. Miss Madison - Whalen/Falaschi12. Well Run Dry - Whalen/Falaschi13. Stand Up - Falaschi