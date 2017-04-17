News By Tag
Ackerman Cancer Center Celebrates Cancer Survivorship at the 3rd Annual Hug a Survivor Festival
The event is free and open to the general public, and features gentle yoga sessions, art stations, health and wellness booths, music, games, and raffles.
We invite all to join us as we honor each survivor and their strength and determination to conquer cancer. "At Ackerman Cancer Center, we believe that everyone is a survivor from the first day they are diagnosed. We never lose sight of our patients or their journey, and at Hug a Survivor we celebrate patients, their families, and the cancer journey that brought them here," says Scot Ackerman, M.D., Medical Director of Ackerman Cancer Center.
Ackerman Cancer Center focuses on providing support for all areas of patients' lives. This includes customized support groups led by oncology social workers, financial and insurance guidance from financial resource coordinators, and celebrating survivorship at the Hug a Survivor Festival.
Nonprofit partners for the festival include the American Cancer Society, Live for Today, the Christina Phipps Foundation, and In the Pink and the Mammoglams. Donations for the event kindly provided by Chick-fil-A, the YMCA, The Well Bistro, CORA Health, Picasso's Restaurant, and A Fresh View.
To learn more about the festival, please visit www.hugasurvivor.com.
About Ackerman Cancer Center
Ackerman Cancer Center's mission is to be the first resource where patients turn when diagnosed with any type of cancer. Ackerman Cancer Center provides the most advanced radiation oncology treatment available in a compassionate and respectful environment, and is the world's only private proton therapy center. A highly trained staff of radiation oncologists and medical professionals provide convenient access of care at three locations across Northeast Florida. Learn more at www.ackermancancercenter
Alison Williams
