Free Dallas County Veterans Entrepreneurship Boot Camp will be held on Saturday April 22, 2017
The keynote address will be given by Mike Doris. He is a successful Airforce Veteran who is the Founder and CEO of Revelation Management Group International, and will discuss "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in the Process." A second morning speaker is Tasha Polk, AKA "The Marketing Lady," a patriot who will discuss "Building Your Marketing Toolkit Including Social Media Marketing."
The afternoon speakers will be Mari Montoya, a patriot, who is an expert in small business lending, and will discuss a veteran-centric small business loan program. Sheldon Dennis, and Airforce Veteran, will discuss "Financing Options for Small Businesses, and Jim Reid, Army Airborne Veteran, will provide attendees with a Veteran's Resource Guide that will guide attendees on additional next steps.
The event is open to other veterans, active duty military, and spouses. Seating is limited to 50 participants. Interested veterans can register for this event by going to: https://dfwveteransentrepreneurshipbootcamp.eventbrite.com
Contact
Jim Reid, President, Momentum Texas
***@momentumtexas.org
