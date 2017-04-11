 
Free Dallas County Veterans Entrepreneurship Boot Camp will be held on Saturday April 22, 2017

 
DALLAS - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Veterans, active duty military, and spouses interested in starting or growing a business will get a unique opportunity to "jump start" their businesses by attending a free DFW Veteran's Entrepreneurship Boot Camp on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dallas Downtown Library, 1515 Young Street, Third Floor Laurie Evans Studio, Dallas, TX 75201. Free underground parking is provided. This unique boot camp is sponsored by Momentum Texas Inc (MTI), a statewide non-profit based in Dallas.  In the last six years MTI has trained 2,600 veteran entrepreneurs throughout Texas, and will train an additional 500 veterans in 2017.

The keynote address will be given by Mike Doris.  He is a successful Airforce Veteran who is the Founder and CEO of Revelation Management Group International, and will discuss "How I Started My Business and Lessons Learned in the Process."  A second morning speaker is Tasha Polk, AKA "The Marketing Lady," a patriot who will discuss "Building Your Marketing Toolkit Including Social Media Marketing."

The afternoon speakers will be Mari Montoya, a patriot, who is an expert in small business lending, and will discuss a veteran-centric small business loan program.  Sheldon Dennis, and Airforce Veteran, will discuss "Financing Options for Small Businesses, and Jim Reid, Army Airborne Veteran, will provide attendees with a Veteran's Resource Guide that will guide attendees on additional next steps.

The event is open to other veterans, active duty military, and spouses.  Seating is limited to 50 participants.  Interested veterans can register for this event by going to: https://dfwveteransentrepreneurshipbootcamp.eventbrite.com

Contact
Jim Reid, President, Momentum Texas
***@momentumtexas.org
End
Source:
Email:***@momentumtexas.org Email Verified
Tags:Veteran, Entrepreneur, Startup
Industry:Business
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
