Luxury Auto Executive Tony Pennacchio joining TV Show as Executive Producer

Chicagoan with extensive celebrity ties takes over Marketing at Trial 2020. The drama comedy about American social and cultural challenges has landed two episodes on Amazon and AZTV7 Phoenix.
 
Tony Pennacchio
Tony Pennacchio
NEW YORK - July 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Trial 2020, a television venture dramatizing current day issues in America, got a massive fuel injection with the drafting of luxury car executive Anthony Pennacchio.

Pennacchio's resume and rolodex is as extensive and amazing as anyone from California to New York. The native Chicagoan joins the upstart TV show after being lobbied heavily by Executive Producer Abraham Doe.

As General Manager of a reputable dealership of one of the finest cars in the automotive market, Pennacchio has outfitted some of the biggest names in America and the world with swanky vehicles. He has also been a long-time big supporter of critical causes from 'Fight Cancer' to 'Heal Arthritis.' As such, he is on first name, direct-line basis with many people that 'make the world go round,' as Doe puts it.

Pennacchio immediately assumes the role of Consulting Head of Marketing. "As a favor to his new friends here at Trial 2020, Tony plans to call on some of his friends to help get the word out about the show," we learned from a producer of the show. Abraham Doe shared, "I am proud he came to the decision to help us after watching the episode currently airing on Amazon. He enjoyed it and complimented the work. We are very fortunate. Some amazing things are about to happen. He is looking forward to meeting current and future cast and crew within the coming weeks."

https://www.amazon.com/Trial-2020-Arlienne-Scofield/dp/B0...

