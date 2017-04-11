Honda of Ocala To Announce Seventh Annual "Perfect Car For Perfect Attendance" Winner

The Morgan Automotive Group dealership will announce the winner on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at its dealership located at 1800 S.W. College Road in Ocala, FL. The winning senior must be present in order to accept the 2017 Honda Civic LX grand prize.

2014 Perfect Attendance Winner Ira Gilmore Takes Home A Honda Civic LX

-- Honda of Ocala will be giving away a new 2017 Honda Civic LX Coupe to a Marion County high school senior with perfect attendance on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries at 6:00p.m."This giveaway has become one of the most exciting and fulfilling traditions at Honda of Ocala. Investing in our community and its future through education is a priority for us," said Andrew Vislosky, General Manager of Honda of Ocala.Now in its seventh year, the Perfect Car for Perfect Attendance Giveaway began in 2011 as a partnership between Honda of Ocala and Marion County Public Schools to encourage better attendance among seniors during their last year in high school.Morgan Auto Group's Senior VP, Tom Moore spearheaded the initiative. "We feel that this program has accomplished the original mission on which it was founded. It makes us especially proud to receive hundreds of entries every year," said Moore.In order to be eligible, seniors must have registered for the contest between August 15 and August 26 of last year. They were also required to be enrolled and have attended a Marion Country Public High School with perfect attendance from August 29, 2016 through May 5, 2017.About Morgan Automotive GroupMorgan Auto Group is one of the largest, privately held automotive dealer groups in the nation, recently ranked in the top 50 by Automotive News.Through its 25 dealerships, the Tampa-based business offers 15 unique brands, from Honda to Lamborghini, with new, certified pre-owned, and quality used vehicles available for lease or purchase. These retail locations also sell car parts, service contracts, along with maintenance and repair services.The company's famous slogan, "When You Make It Morgan, We Make It Happen" is the basis for all customer service, branding, promotions, and other key operations at its 25 locations from Columbia, Missouri to Naples, Florida.