News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Blues in Black and White – The Photography of Kirk West"
Kirk West launches new coffee table photography book on The Chicago Blues through Kickstater campaign.
"Proud and dignified but unpretentious;
Kirk West is a well-known personality in the rock music scene after spending over 20 years as the "Tour Mystic" for the Allman Brothers Band. However, it all started in 1968 when Kirk left his home in rural Iowa and headed to Chicago to follow his passion for the Blues and the legendary players that made their home there. He immersed himself in the local blues scene and befriended many of the idols that drove him to make the journey to Chicago. Willy Dixon, Bobby Blue Bland, Howlin Wolf, and Junior Wells are just a few of the characters that were around at that time. Kirk got to listen to their music as well as photograph them, and their fans, in the clubs and juke joints on Chicago's Southside.
Mr. West's first photography book, "Les Brers – Kirk West's Photographic Journey with The Brothers" catalogued 40 years of working for, traveling with, and photographing The Allman Brothers Band. The Kickstarter campaign for that book raised just under $95,000 in 2 months and sold over 4000 copies.
The National Blues Museum in St. Louis, MO will be hosting an exhibit of over 200 of Mr. West's portraits of Blues performers and performances from November 2, 2017 through January 31, 2018.
Kirk West is represented by Gallery West, 447 Third Street in Macon, GA where there is an extensive display of all of his music photography.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kirsten West at (478) 972-1598 or email at KirstenWest@
You can purchase the book here (https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact
Kirsten West
Gallery West Macon
4789721598
kirstenwest@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017