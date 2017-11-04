The Rift (2016) Starring: KEN FOREE (Co-Producer)

The Rift (2016) Starring Ken Foree.

-- A new release slated for the early fall. Shot in Serbia and when asked Ken Foree said, " It was one of the coldest and most difficult shoots of my career but a gallant effort all around, excellent cast and beautifully shot." Hope you enjoy this Sci-fi adventure, "The Rift"! Great stories about this one coming to the websites, articles, and blogs. - Barry Keating (Writer)/ Milan Konjevic (Writer)For almost forty years now, Ken Foree has been a staple of the horror community, working with the likes of George A. Romero, Stuart Gordon, Brian Yuzna, Jeff Burr, Chris Carter, Rob Zombie and more. Now, Foree is set to grace yet another eerie big screen offering, headlining the first sci-fi film entirely produced in Serbia called THE RIFT. - FANGORIAWell, it's my movie, but I still think it ROCKS!! Check it out!!Ken Foree is back and he's against terror from outer space this time!- Milan Todorovic (Executive Producer)An American military satellite crash-lands somewhere in Serbia, and a team of US and Serbian agents is dispatched to secure the remains of the satellite and retrieve the data. But when they locate the crash site, all is not as it seems. The satellite has vanished, and the only clue is a trail leading to an abandoned silk factory nestled on the outskirts of forest line. As the team members begin to investigate, they quickly discover that something else came back from space, something not of this world. As their time runs out, the team must battle the evil forces to unlock the terrifying truth behind the ill-fated mission before the apocalypse begins. Because here death is dead.This is Mr., Foree's third Sci-fi appearance/performance and his second collaboration with Talking Wolf Productions with one more in pre-production.Link to the trailer:Ken Foree (The Rift – 2016: Press Photo) link: