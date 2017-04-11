News By Tag
Artist Alan S. Maltz Contributes to SWFL Wine & Food Fest Record $3.2 Million Raised
Maltz's art donation was the centerpiece of "The Art of Key West with Alan S. Maltz," one of 40 exciting auction lots that were bid on at the Grand Tasting and Live Auction, the highlight of the two-day festival.The Alan Maltz auction lot also included transportation and resort accommodations at the Casa Marina Resort – Waldorf Astoria, an exclusive tour of the Alan S. Maltz Gallery on historic Duval Street given by the artist, and premium wines donated by wine fest trustees. The auction lot was won by long-time Southwest Florida resident and community leader Anna "Boots" Tolles for $17,500.
In addition to the alluring and inspirational works of art, Maltz also gifted 30 of his award-winning coffee table books, "Visions of Beauty: Fort Myers, Sanibel & Beyond" and "Journey Through Paradise: Naples, Marco Island, & The Everglades" to Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest trustees, vintners, and vintner dinner hosts. A special edition, large-format 8.75 x 5.75 notecard titled AQUARELLE Old Florida, individually packaged and signed by the artist, was personally created as a gift for all attendees at the event.
Christin Collins, 2017 Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest co-chair said, "The partnership with Alan Maltz for this year's Southwest Florida Wine Fest has a lasting impression. Not only did his generosity help us raise $3.2 million for pediatric health, but also it will be commemorated into the future as the winning bidder of his artwork, Ms. Boots Tolles, has donated the artwork back to Cape Coral Hospital and Golisano Children's Hospital. For years to come, patients, families and our caregivers will be able to enjoy Alan's incredible work, and take a much-needed pause while in our hospitals."
"I am humbled and honored to be part of this dedicated and passionate group of supporters for Lee Health Hospitals. It is comforting to know my art may add a sense of peace, inspiration, and tranquility to those patients, their families, and caregivers through some challenging times," said Maltz.
Maltz's artwork is known for its contemporary, high definition appearance, as well as the spiritual and tranquil feeling that it evokes from viewers. "Aquarelle,"
SWFL Children's Charities has raised $18.8 million for local pediatric health care initiatives over the past nine years. Funds are raised through the organization's signature event, the Southwest Florida Wine & Food Fest.
ABOUT ALAN S. MALTZ
The fine art of Alan S. Maltz graces private, public and corporate collections throughout the world. Featured in national and regional publications, including The New Yorker, Robb Report, US Airways magazine, Publishers Weekly, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Miami Herald, New York Post, ART news, Newsday and O, The Oprah Magazine, and more, Alan S. Maltz has been designated the "Official Fine Art Photographer for the State of Florida" by VISIT FLORIDA, the state's official tourism marketing corporation, and "The Official Wildlife Photographer of Florida" by the Wildlife Foundation of Florida. His five Florida-based coffee table books have received numerous honors and recognition. He is currently working on his sixth book, "Old Florida...An Artistic Interpretation."
