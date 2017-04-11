 
Lake Lawn Resort to host 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble

 
 
DELAVAN, Wis. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT: Join Lake Lawn Resort as they bid farewell to the winter doldrums and celebrate the new warm season at their 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble out on the 18-hole championship golf course. The tournament will feature a four-player team scramble format, and the winning first-, second- and third-place teams will take home cash payouts in addition to other prizes, raffles and contests.

WHEN: Sunday, April 30

         10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's Majestic Oaks Golf Course

         2400 E. Geneva St.

         Delavan, WI 53115

Following the tournament, an optional skins game will be offered for those who want to continue ironing out their golf skills. A luncheon buffet will be available for all Spring Thaw Golf Scramble participants in the Champions Room, featuring various salads, chicken, burgers, chips, desserts and more.

Entry into the 3rd annual Spring Thaw Golf Scramble at Lake Lawn Resort's Majestic Oaks golf course is $35 for members and $65 for nonmembers. An additional entry fee of $20 per team will be required for those interested in participating in the skins game.

To register, call 262.725.9200. For more information, visit https://www.lakelawnresort.com/events/spring-thaw-golf-sc....

# # #

About Lake Lawn Resort

The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.

Lake Lawn Resort
Click to Share