ECS Team is a Bronze Sponsor of the Cloud Foundry Summit 2017
DENVER - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- ECS Team, a technology consulting firm that helps its clients accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity and streamline business operations, announced today that it is a Bronze Sponsor of the Cloud Foundry Summit taking place June 13 to 15 in Santa Clara, Calif. As a sponsor, ECS Team will exhibit, as well as provide a number of talks and a training throughout the event.
The three-day event offers education on deploying and managing applications on Cloud Foundry and how it works, including specific presentations around services, buildpacks and architecture. It's the only place to meet the global Cloud Foundry developer community and discuss the roadmap for the fastest-growing cloud-native platform.
ECS Team's Steve Wall and Michael Minges will lead a training workshop on "Operating a Platform: BOSH and Everything Else." The training will teach attendees how to deploy and manage the Cloud Foundry platform as well as the stateful data services that power cloud-native applications.
In addition, ECS Team will provide four different talks throughout the Cloud Foundry Summit including:
· Get on TOP of Your Cloud Foundry Foundations by Kurt Kellner, Chief Technical Architect at ECS Team
· Using Bosh Add-Ons to Customize Your Cloud Foundry Experience by Senior Cloud Architects Josh Ghiloni and Tom Collings
· A Roadmap to Active Multi Cloud by Director of Enterprise Solutions Architecture Steve Wall
· Effective Patterns and Practices for Polyglot Programming by Senior Cloud Architects Anou Manavalan and Martin Kreibe
"We are excited to once again sponsor and participate in the Silicon Valley Cloud Foundry Summit 2017," said Mark Carlson, Chief Technology Officer at ECS Team. "Each year this conference provides us an unique opportunity to continue networking with Cloud Foundry community members and hear more about how they are using the platform within their own enterprises."
ECS Team is a Silver member of the Cloud Foundry Foundation and sponsored and presented at the 2015 Cloud Foundry Summit. Since 2014, ECS Team has also sponsored the rapidly growing Colorado Cloud Foundry meetup and provided numerous meetup and conference speakers on Cloud Foundry-related topics.
About ECS Team
ECS Team is a technology consulting firm that helps our clients accelerate digital transformation, improve productivity and streamline business operations. We have completed hundreds of successful projects ranging from custom development and cloud application migration to workplace collaboration solutions and complex system integrations. Our senior-level, technical consultants are experts in delivering technology-driven solutions for enterprises nationwide. Learn more at www.ecsteam.com.
