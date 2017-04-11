News By Tag
Notice for Speakers, Consultants, Coaches, and Authors
Come Cruise with Chris Salem to Cuba! We are filling up rooms fast.
Aboard the Luxurious Royal Caribbean! Setting Sail From Tampa, Florida
Saturday, Nov. 4th to Friday Nov. 10th, 2017.
This is a Cruise for Speakers and Authors. Come polish your business speaking skills, meet with and learn from award-winning elite speakers, best-selling authors and coaches... expand their speaking territory, monetize your message, develop sales, marketing and networking skills. All this on a sunny, relaxing luxury cruise ship bound for paradise, and -not- in a cold, stuffy hotel or conference room.
This is a Cruise for Fun and Leisure and fantastic island excursions, two full days in Cuba to explore culture, cuisine! Duty-free shopping, balmy beach strolls, relaxing spas, ship's Broadway-style shows, dancing, musical entertainment, karaoke. Come rest, relax, rejuvenate in paradise.
This is a Cruise for Giving Back through "Voluntoursim:"
Don't miss the boat setting sail for 5th Anniversary of the LeadHERship Empowerment Cruise.
Http://www.leadhershipcruise.com
Chris Salem
