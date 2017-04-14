News By Tag
Summer Arts Camps 26th Year Announced by The Music Foundation of Southwest Florida
Registration now open for annual arts program in Fort Myers, Florida
The week-long Summer Music & Arts Camps offer master classes, music theory, note-reading, and proper practice skills.
Camps are held at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School in Fort Myers and staffed by faculty who are active professional musicians and/or music teachers selected for their expertise and ability to share their enthusiasm and knowledge with the aspiring musicians.
The summer camp programs provide a variety of high quality artistic and educational experiences that promote positive personal growth, interest, and achievement in the arts. The programs are designed to develop cooperation, personal responsibility, teamwork, respect, and goal achievement. Faculty members strive to ensure that all participants have positive, enjoyable, and successful experiences.
Ruth Christman, executive director of The Music Foundation of Southwest Florida, said, "The benefits of a music education are beyond learning to play an instrument and to read music. Students also learn valuable life skills such as self-discipline, nonverbal communication, the importance of completing a task, improved self-worth as well as reinforced math skills, history and literature, and more."
New this year is the High School Ensemble Camp for students currently in grades 8-12. These include the Brass Ensemble with teachers Tony Castillo and Patrick Neuman; Saxophone Ensemble taught by Zach Deeter; and Clarinet Ensemble led by Candace Cohowcz. These camps are scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to noon. The fee is $100 for the week.
Students must provide their own instruments for all music camps except piano, ukulele and percussion.
For more information about the Summer Music & Arts Camps, contact Ruth Christman at (239) 275-0057 or JCMFA@aol.com or go to www.music-foundation.org.
ABOUT THE MUSIC FOUNDATION
The Music Foundation of Southwest Florida has been bringing music programs to students since 1991. It is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting interest in the musical arts among local youth through summer camps, a traveling instrument program that brings instruments to all Lee County schools, and through grants and scholarship programs. The Music Foundation sponsors many programs that reach out to the young people in our community including Summer Music & Arts Camps, the Fifth Grade Traveling Instrument Program, Double Reed & Music Festivals and High School Summer Music Camp Scholarships. For more information go to www.music-foundation.org/
Christina Mehta Prendiville
***@mehtacommunications.com
