Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Tax Expert and Advisor Barry G. Fowler, EA, Explains IRS Fast Track Settlement Program

 
 
Barry Fowler
Barry Fowler
 
Listed Under

HOUSTON - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Barry G. Fowler, EA, leading expert in tax resolution issues and CEO of Taxation Solutions encourages those taxpayers flagged for an IRS audit to look into the Fast Track Settlement option relatively recently made available to a wider audience.

Houston, TX – April 17, 2017 – Barry G. Fowler, CEO of Taxation Solutions, posted a new blog on the company website entitled "When Flagged For An IRS Audit, Choose the Fast Track If You Can," in which Mr. Fowler talks about the benefits of expediting an IRS audit.

"If you've never been audited," says Fowler, "you may not know that when the IRS audits you, it could take up to a year or more to complete the audit." He continues adding, "If you have been audited you know that audits are time consuming and fraught with endless worries."

According to Fowler, "Once an audit is completed you have the dubious task of deciding whether or not you agree and whether you're going to appeal." He adds, "You can start tallying the expenses right away. This part of the process is even more costly and worrisome."

Fowler elaborates, "Originally created for complex audits with the IRS Large Business and International Unit, since the mid-2000s Fast Track has been available to smaller taxpayers." He states, "The great thing about the Fast Track Settlement program is that it can resolve audit disagreements in as little as 60 days as opposed to the typical time frame that could be years."

The entire blog can be read at http://www.taxationsolutions.net/when-flagged-for-an-irs-...

About Barry G. Fowler, EA

Barry G. Fowler founded Taxation Solutions out of a genuine concern for the IRS issues his clients face, many of whom are self-employed, contract employees, or entrepreneurs. For his contributions to his profession and expertise in tax resolution and financial planning, Fowler has been featured as one of America's Trendsetters on CBS and Yahoo, and as a Premier Expert in Inc. Magazine. He has been instrumental in helping hundreds of people resolve complex tax issues with the IRS.

Fowler is licensed to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service, and is a longstanding member of several tax industry professional organizations: NAEA, NATP, TSEA, ASTPS.

