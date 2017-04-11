News By Tag
Frontier Restuarant to host four-course Italian Wine Dinner, April 28
WHEN: Friday, April 28
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with sit-down dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lake Lawn Resort's Delavan Room in the Frontier Restaurant
2400 E. Geneva St.
Delavan, WI 53115
Carefully crafted by Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, and Sous Chef, Kevin Rausch, the Italian Wine Dinner will feature the following courses:
Meze Course
· Artisan dry cured salumi, Castelvetrano olives, feta, grilled asparagus, sun dried tomato, pickled artichokes, extra virgin oil and lemon paired with 2015 Dipinti Sauvignon Blanc.
Second Course
· Pan seared red snapper, creamy risotto cake, fennel scented seafood broth, roasted tomatoes and fennel micro green salad paired with 2015 Terlano Terlaner Classico.
Intermezzo Course
· Campari Sorbetto.
Entrée Course
· Pinn Oak Farms sirloin of spring lamb, fingerling potato, fresh vegetable ragout and natural lamb 'jus paired with 2011 Tolaini Al Passo.
Dessert Course
· Golden and red raspberry zabaglione tartlette with pistachio sweet dough crust and fresh cream paired with 2016 Col Di Venti Moscato D'asti.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 262.725.9155. The four wines served at dinner will be available for purchase while supplies last. For more information visit http://www.LakeLawnResort.com.
About Lake Lawn Resort
The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.
