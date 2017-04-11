 
Industry News





Psychosis Web Series launched it's crowdfunding

 
 
NEW YORK - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Psychosis is a new sci-fi thriller web series. Eight strangers are confronted with separate tragic events that nearly destroy their lives at the exact same time. Now they are being offered a chance to change those events through a machine that has the ability to  rewrite their past. However, if they alter their past, they may change who they are and face unknown consequences. a 12 episode web-series (25 minutes each) to be shot in New York City.

Each character has made a life choice that put them at odds with their family or community. They have to confront bias against sexual orientation, race, gender identification, or social backgrounds. When a providential inventor presents a time altering opportunity, will they choose to take it… and will it come at a price?

Psychosis features a talented international cast that includes Tony Nominated actor Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages on Broadway, American Idol and Rock of Ages "2012"), Jason Vendryes (Too Close to Home, Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura), Ylfa Edelstein (The Knick, The Blacklist), Mexican superstar Ricardo Abarca (Silvana Sin Lana, Cumbia Ninja), Daniel Sobieray (Days of Our Lives, Mistresses, The Client List), Cameron Moir (Legends & Lies, Englishman in L.A., Non-Stop) among many others that share our enthusiasm for the project.

The webseries will be directed by Hisham Abdel Khalek ("A Footnote in Ballet History?", 3rd Prize in Best Documentary category at FESPACO 2017, Akhenaten the Musical currently in development for Broadway) and is created by Amgad Mostafa.

We are currently wrapping up the development stage and are looking for financing on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo to start filming. You can find more information and presentation videos at

https://igg.me/at/psychosisseries

