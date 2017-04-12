News By Tag
Onyx Completes Solar System at MIT-Lincoln Laboratory
The carport consists of 2,484 individual panels with an expected annual power generation of 967,000 kWh. The carbon dioxide (CO2) offset by this project will be roughly equivalent to the CO2 sequestered by 643 acres of U.S. forest or the greenhouse gas emissions from 144 passenger vehicles driven for one year.
With global population and energy demand growing at an increasingly rapid rate, the need for clean, sustainable energy has never been greater. According to MIT's 2015 study, The Future of Solar Energy (http://energy.mit.edu/
Massachusetts is a national leader in solar energy installations. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Massachusetts ranks 6th in solar capacity installed in 2015 with 234 MW (http://www.seia.org/
Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum says "Onyx is honored to assist MIT Lincoln Laboratory in its pursuit for a greener future and proud to supply power to a community of innovators, educators, dreamers, and leaders."
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at www.onyxrenewables.com.
