Onyx Completes Solar System at MIT-Lincoln Laboratory

-- Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. ("Onyx"), in conjunction with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT") Lincoln Laboratory, has successfully implemented an 820 kWphotovoltaic (PV) carport at the Laboratory in Lexington, Massachusetts.The carport consists of 2,484 individual panels with an expected annual power generation of 967,000 kWh. The carbon dioxide (CO) offset by this project will be roughly equivalent to the COsequestered by 643 acres of U.S. forest or the greenhouse gas emissions from 144 passenger vehicles driven for one year.With global population and energy demand growing at an increasingly rapid rate, the need for clean, sustainable energy has never been greater. According to MIT's 2015 study,(http://energy.mit.edu/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/MITEI-The-Future-of-Solar-Energy.pdf), "Cumulative PV capacity worldwide has grown at roughly 47% per year since 2001."Massachusetts is a national leader in solar energy installations. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Massachusetts ranks 6th in solar capacity installed in 2015 with 234 MW ( http://www.seia.org/ research-resources/ top-10-solar- states ). The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) has made solar power a priority in recent years and won a monumental victory with the,bill in April, 2016.Onyx CEO, Matthew Rosenblum says "Onyx is honored to assist MIT Lincoln Laboratory in its pursuit for a greener future and proud to supply power to a community of innovators, educators, dreamers, and leaders."Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at www.onyxrenewables.com.