April 2017
New Eco Friendly Dog Products Quickly Becoming Online Best Sellers

Private Label Manufacturer Launching New Line of Eco Friendly Dog Products
 
 
Private Label Manufacturer Hygea Natural
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Private label products manufacturer Hygea Natural is proud to announce the launching of their new line of eco friendly dog products. The line features an eco friendly dog shampoo with formulas for male and female dogs, as well as dogs with sensitive skin. Hygea Natural is offering their eco friendly pet products wholesale for anyone who is interested in creating their own line of private label pet products.

Hygea Natural's eco friendly dog products were developed after the wholesale company's long history of manufacturing natural products for the home. The private label product manufacturer's founder and president Nicole Levine wanted to offer her clients everything needed to keep their homes clean, happy, and healthy. Thus, Nicole Levine's savvy thinking led her to develop her own line of eco friendly pet products, for wholesale, retail, and private label.

The Hygea Natural private label pet products are already quickly becoming one of the manufacturer's hottest sellers. Anyone interested in purchasing eco friendly pet products wholesale is encouraged to request a free consultation about the Hygea Natural eco friendly dog products and other pet supplies. Hygea Natural is currently offering some of the most competitive prices on their eco friendly dog shampoo for their private label clients and online retailers. This line of eco friendly dog products is sure to be a hit!

For More Information: https://www.hygeanatural.com/private-label-pet-products

Media Contact
Deana Holness
management@hygeanatural.com
End
Source:Hygea Natural
Email:***@hygeanatural.com Email Verified
Tags:Pet Products, Private Label
Industry:Pets
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
