Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Ed Norris Shares His Story

Book signing for Way Down in the Hole at Greetings & Readings
 
 
HUNT VALLEY, Md. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The controversial former Baltimore police commissioner and current radio personality Ed Norris meets the public and signs copies of his new book at Greetings & Readings of Hunt Valley on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m.

Ed Norris was the golden boy of law enforcement, a brash, larger-than-life figure with a taste for fine restaurants, bespoke clothing and fast motorcycles.

Then it all came crashing down.

An investigation into a little-known police expense account morphed into what many felt was a politically-motivated hit job by federal prosecutors. Corruption charges were spiced with lurid allegations of pricey dinners with women and gifts purchased at Victoria's Secret.

Ed Norris protested his innocence, but landed in federal prison.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Ed began his career with the New York Police Department in 1980. Ed was recruited by Baltimore's mayor in 2000, and became Police Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department. Under Ed's leadership and for the first time in more than a decade, the annual homicides total fell below 300. In 2002, Ed was appointed Maryland State Police Superintendent.

Known for his role as Detective Ed Norris on HBO's critically-acclaimed series, The Wire, Ed also played an investigator in the 2009 film, Jack the Ripper in America. Currently, Ed is the co-host of the weekday morning Norris & Long Show on CBS WJZ-FM (105.7 The FAN) and is featured in news segments on WBFF Fox45 News.

Meet Ed Norris, and pick up a signed copy of Way Down in the Hole to discover his side of the hellish ordeal that cost him his livelihood, reputation, health and marriage. To be signed, books must be purchased at Greetings & Readings. A receipt is required.

Located in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre on Shawan Road, Greetings & Readings of Hunt Valley is Baltimore's premier independent gift store. With 30,000-square-feet of merchandise, Greetings & Readings houses a full book department, a huge selection of Baltimore Orioles fan gear, a Vera Bradley boutique, Tommy Bahama fashion, greeting cards and more. For more, visit http://www.greetingsandreadings.com.

Source:Greetings & Readings
