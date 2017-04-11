News By Tag
The Goddard School Celebrates Its Seventh Annual Nationwide Root For Earth Campaign
Its Signature Lights Out! Initiative Will Save More Than 3.4 Million Watts of Energy
From April 17 through April 21, the Root for Earth campaign will engage preschoolers at The Goddard School in a variety of eco-friendly hands-on projects, such as building robots from recyclable materials, planting gardens, hosting fashion shows of outfits made from reused materials and participating in other activities inspired by STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) that foster creativity and imagination. Additionally, each School will participate in an Upcycling Challenge, where the children turn discarded materials into new creations. Their upcycled projects will be shared on The Goddard School's national Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/
On Friday, April 21, the day before Earth Day, all 462 Goddard School preschools will participate in Root for Earth's signature Lights Out! initiative. The preschools will turn off all non-essential lighting for an hour beginning at 10 AM local time, which could save more than 3.4 million watts of energy.
"The Goddard School's yearly Root for Earth campaign cultivates environmental stewardship in children and provides them with the tools needed to become advocates for our planet," said Dr. Craig Bach, Vice President of Education at Goddard Systems, Inc., the franchisor of The Goddard School. "The activities not only instill a sense of environmental responsibility in the students, but also help to build an understanding of how our planet works and how to care for it properly."
The Goddard School preschool's play-based curriculum includes environmentally focused lessons that encourage children to explore the world around them, apply their knowledge at home and make sustainable choices that will benefit the ecosystem.
About The Goddard School®
Learning for fun. Learning for life.® For nearly 30 years, The Goddard School has used the most current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children from six weeks to six years old have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life. Talented teachers collaborate with parents to nurture children into respectful, confident and joyful learners. The Goddard School's AdvancED- and Middle States-accredited F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) reaches more than 65,000 students in more than 460 Goddard Schools in 36 states. The Goddard School's comprehensive play-based curriculum, developed with early childhood education experts, provides the best childhood preparation for social and academic success. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit www.goddardschool.com.
