May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Ozery Bakery Celebrates New Brioche Product at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Tradeshow

Family-Owned Bakery Brings Premium Breads to Key Industry Tradeshow
 
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Ozery Bakery, a family-owned bakery driven by the philosophy that you can eat delicious food and still feel healthy, is happy to announce that they will be showcasing their superior quality breads at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Tradeshow, at booth #3481.  Ozery Bakery will wow attendees by highlighting their delectable product range which includes a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you options that have taken the bread aisle by storm.

Ozery Bakery has revolutionized the bread category and created industry buzz by introducing their Vegan Brioche Bites and Buns—the world's first packaged vegan brioche. The innovative Ozery Bakery team opted to replace typical brioche ingredients such as butter, milk, and egg with TerraVia Lipid-Rich Whole Algae to create a healthier product. The result is a product with decreased cholesterol, saturated fat, and sugar per gram compared to standard brioche. Even with the use of algae, Ozery Bakery's brioche provides for a soft, fluffy, yet indulgent texture.

Ozery Bakery is no stranger to making waves in the food industry, though. Their Morning Rounds have long been a favorite among health-minded individuals who want a preservative-free, satiating breakfast option packed with a bounty of whole grains and real pieces of fruit. Ozery Bakery is adamant about never compromising taste for health and making superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients. Morning Rounds—like all Ozery Bakery products—do not contain dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, additives and GMOs. The Morning Rounds are available in five appetizing flavors including Muesli, Cranberry Orange, Apple Cinnamon, Cinnamon & Raisin, and Date & Chia, which will suit everyone's taste.

Amber St. Peter, blogger behind the popular food blog Fettle Vegan and author behind the recently launched cookbook, Homestyle Vegan, will be on hand during IDDBA to showcase the versatility of Ozery Bakery's Brioche Buns, Brioche Bites, and Morning Rounds.  Amber will be creating a menu of mouth-watering vegan and non-vegan meals and invites show attendees to stop by booth #3481 to delight in the menu options.

International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Tradeshow will take place June 4-6, at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.iddba.org.

The Morning Rounds® are currently available nationwide through leading natural, specialty, and grocery stores nationwide and retail for $4.99.  The Brioche Bites, set to be available in leading natural and specialty food stores beginning early 2018, will retail for $4.49 and the Brioche Bunsfor $4.99. For more information on the show, please visit www.iddba.org. For more information on Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/us-en/.

# # #

About Ozery Bakery:

Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/ find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ozerybakery.pitabreak) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/OzeryBakery) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ozerybakery/).
Source:Ozery Bakery
