Ozery Bakery Celebrates New Brioche Product at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Tradeshow
Family-Owned Bakery Brings Premium Breads to Key Industry Tradeshow
Ozery Bakery has revolutionized the bread category and created industry buzz by introducing their Vegan Brioche Bites and Buns—the world's first packaged vegan brioche. The innovative Ozery Bakery team opted to replace typical brioche ingredients such as butter, milk, and egg with TerraVia Lipid-Rich Whole Algae to create a healthier product. The result is a product with decreased cholesterol, saturated fat, and sugar per gram compared to standard brioche. Even with the use of algae, Ozery Bakery's brioche provides for a soft, fluffy, yet indulgent texture.
Ozery Bakery is no stranger to making waves in the food industry, though. Their Morning Rounds have long been a favorite among health-minded individuals who want a preservative-
Amber St. Peter, blogger behind the popular food blog Fettle Vegan and author behind the recently launched cookbook, Homestyle Vegan, will be on hand during IDDBA to showcase the versatility of Ozery Bakery's Brioche Buns, Brioche Bites, and Morning Rounds. Amber will be creating a menu of mouth-watering vegan and non-vegan meals and invites show attendees to stop by booth #3481 to delight in the menu options.
International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Tradeshow will take place June 4-6, at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.iddba.org.
The Morning Rounds® are currently available nationwide through leading natural, specialty, and grocery stores nationwide and retail for $4.99. The Brioche Bites, set to be available in leading natural and specialty food stores beginning early 2018, will retail for $4.49 and the Brioche Bunsfor $4.99. For more information on the show, please visit www.iddba.org. For more information on Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/
# # #
About Ozery Bakery:
Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com/
