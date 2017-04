HAGA's Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway Ends Successfully

Home and Garden America's giveaway contest ended last Sunday with great results, garnering thousands of entries from participants looking to win a complete survival seeds vault.

105 Varieties Heirloom Survival Seeds Vault, Non-GMO

-- Home and Garden America's survival seeds vault giveaway was recently concluded on Sunday, April 16th. The contest lasted for only two weeks but it received thousands of entries from participants online. Many people sent their daily entries for a chance to win the ultimate survival seeds vault, which has a retail value of $189.95.The said contest was a special partnership with DIY Idea Center, a popular website visited by millions for its diverse content ranging from crafts and home décor to food ideas and gardening."Teaming up with DIYIdeaCenter was the best decision ever. Their website has lots of traffic so we were able to draw in lots of participants for our giveaway. They offered to manage the contest for us, which we're very grateful for since it can be difficult to handle the entries on our own. They're great to work with and we're definitely open to more collaborations with them in the future," said a company representative from HAGA.The success of HAGA's recent giveaway only shows how much people are interested in survival seeds. During the contest period, the company received several inquiries about the product and some participants even bought one because they couldn't wait for the results."The giveaway really brought a lot of attention to our non-gmo heirloom survival seeds vault. Many people saw the practicality of the vault not just for survival preparedness but also for gardening, which naturally led to more sales. We're thinking about doing similar giveaways in the future, so please stay tuned for announcements,"the representative added.The giveaway winner will soon be announced and contacted by DIY Idea Center. In the meantime, HAGA's survival seeds vault is currently on sale for only $89.99 for those who wish to have one of their own. More info is available at https://www.amazon.com/ Survival-Seed- Vault-Vegetable- Germ... Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company sells heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.