News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HAGA's Survival Seeds Vault Giveaway Ends Successfully
Home and Garden America's giveaway contest ended last Sunday with great results, garnering thousands of entries from participants looking to win a complete survival seeds vault.
The said contest was a special partnership with DIY Idea Center, a popular website visited by millions for its diverse content ranging from crafts and home décor to food ideas and gardening.
"Teaming up with DIYIdeaCenter was the best decision ever. Their website has lots of traffic so we were able to draw in lots of participants for our giveaway. They offered to manage the contest for us, which we're very grateful for since it can be difficult to handle the entries on our own. They're great to work with and we're definitely open to more collaborations with them in the future," said a company representative from HAGA.
The success of HAGA's recent giveaway only shows how much people are interested in survival seeds. During the contest period, the company received several inquiries about the product and some participants even bought one because they couldn't wait for the results.
"The giveaway really brought a lot of attention to our non-gmo heirloom survival seeds vault. Many people saw the practicality of the vault not just for survival preparedness but also for gardening, which naturally led to more sales. We're thinking about doing similar giveaways in the future, so please stay tuned for announcements,"
The giveaway winner will soon be announced and contacted by DIY Idea Center. In the meantime, HAGA's survival seeds vault is currently on sale for only $89.99 for those who wish to have one of their own. More info is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Home and Garden America
Home and Garden America is the gardening division of the Charles C Harmon Co LLC. The company sells heirloom non-gmo seeds that are highly recommended by master gardeners and survivalists.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse