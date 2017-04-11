 
Complimentary Lunch Workshop for *Kaiser Permanente employees

 
OAKLAND, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Wednesday May 17th, @ 12pm University of Phoenix Oakland 2100 Franklin St. Oakland, CA 94612.Complimentary lunch will be served. Call 800-900-5867 to make a reservation for you and a guest!

Topics Include:

* Strategies to maximize your Social Security benefits.

* How benefits are calculated and simple strategies to increase them.

* Why married couples could miss out on substantial benefits.

* When is the best time to apply for Social Security?

* Powerful strategies for single,widowed and divorced individuals.

Vist us on the web at theretirementgroup.com

New York • Philadelphia • Washington DC • Boston • Tampa• St Louis Houston • San Antonio • Dallas • Chicago • San Francisco • Los Angeles

Securities offered through FSC Securities Corporation,member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The Retirement Group LLC a registered investment advisor FSC Securities Corporation are unaffiliated companies. Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction: 10675 Sorrento Valley Rd #100, San Diego CA 92121.

*This is a complimentary service is neither approved nor endorsed by Kaiser Permanente. University of Phoenix is a trade name and registered trademark of the Apollo Education Group,INC. Any use licensee to identify the event location is not intended to imply affiliation with sponsorship or endorsement of the event by the University of Phoenix, Inc or Apollo Education Group, INC.
Tags:Retirement Planning, Complimentary Lunch, Seminar
Industry:Finance
Location:Oakland - California - United States
