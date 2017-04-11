Suzanne Boy to Present at National Retina Practice Administrators' Conference in Napa Valley

Florida Employment Lawyer Suzanne Boy

-- Employment Law Attorney Suzanne Boy of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., will present "The Hottest Employment Law Topics in 2017" at the RetNet Forum Spring Meeting, on April 22, 2017, at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California. Boy will update attendees on some of the "hot topics" that all employers impacting the workplace, including several wage/hour issues, the status of paid leave laws and LGBT protections, and the intersection of ADA/FMLA issues. She will also offer tips on how best to combat common issues that arise between employers and their employees.Boy concentrates her practice in employment law, assisting clients with all aspects of employment-related litigation, claims, and client counseling. She frequently speaks to businesses and professional groups on various employment matters, and she is passionate about helping employers proactively and cost-effectively resolve workplace issues.Boy has been recognized for her professional and community involvement. In 2014, she was named one of Gulfshore Business Magazine's Forty Under 40, as well as named to Business Observer's 40 Under 40 list the same year. For six consecutive years, Boy has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine for her work in business litigation and employment & labor. In 2012, she was one of 174 attorneys in the entire state of Florida selected as an "Up and Comer" by Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite.Boy currently serves on several boards and committees, including SHRM SWFL, Canterbury School Board of Trustees, and the Florida Bar Twentieth Judicial Circuit's Grievance Committee. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida (with honors, 2002), and her law degree from Stetson University College of Law (2006). She can be reached at suzanne.boy@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1403.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, business and civil litigation, employment law, estate planning, family law, intellectual property, workers' compensation, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Sanibel Island and Naples (by appointment only). For more information on Boy, visit www.henlaw.com.