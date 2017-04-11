Art Encounter Hosts 2017 Annual Gala Benefit April 30th at Ovation in Chicago

Access to art for all is focus for Joanna Pinsky, Art Encounter and Bob Hiebert, PrintworksGallery Art Impacts: Honoring the Legacy of Printworks, will honor the legacy of Bob Hiebert and the late Sid Block

-- Fw: From: ENERI Communications info@enericom.netContact: Donna Bliss, Art EncounterE-mail: donna@artencounter.orgTel: (847) 328-9222Website: www.artencounter.orgFor Immediate ReleaseAccess to art for all is focus for Joanna Pinsky, Art Encounter and Bob Hiebert, PrintworksGalleryChicago, IL- – Both Joanna Pinsky and Bob Hiebert have been major figures in the art world for over 35 years. Each of them have created successful businesses in the arts, and done tremendous good through programs that empower people of diverse ages and backgrounds through interactive programs that nurture an appreciation of contemporary visual art. Their collaboration is celebrated at the Art Encounter gala.Art Impacts: Honoring the Legacy of Printworks, will honor the legacy of Bob Hiebert and the late Sid Block at this year's annual gala slated for April 30, 2:30 – 5:30 PM at Ovation, an event space located at 2324 W Fulton St, Chicago."Sid and I believe in taking the high road, the view is always nicer."Bob Hiebert, Printworks GalleryBob Hiebert and the late Sid Blockdeveloped a venerable reputation in the art world running Printworks Gallery over the last 36 years. Their ambitiously themed group shows,vision and dedication to works on paper has inspired and motivated a generation of artists. The gala offersprestigious artists the opportunity to give back to Sid and Bob through donations of their work to the Art Encounter auction. The art auctionis a highlight of the Gala, featuringnames such as Wifredo Lam, Hebru Brantley, Barbara Crane , Tony Fitzpatrick, John Himmelfarb and Yang Yang as well as the lesser known artists that Bob and Sid loved to bring main-stream."Art is a means for social change and everyone should have access to thatmeans." Joanna Pinsky, Art EncounterThis event raises funds to support the Art Encounter Education and Community Outreach programs that are the heart of the organization's mission. The programs empower people of diverse ages and backgrounds through interactive programs that nurture an appreciation of contemporary visual art. In 2016, Art Encounter served 28 classrooms in 9 schools, and senior programs in 8 facilities in metropolitan Chicago. The program focuses on discussing original artworks, embracing individual perceptions, and celebrating multiple perspectives, while using hands-onworkshops to build confidence and a deeper understanding of the artistic process.The high ceilings and natural light at Ovation Event Space is the ideal backdrop for the priceless artwork in the auction. The acoustics lend themselves to the swinging sounds of the Roosevelt Jazz Ensemble. Culinary light bites from LM Catering will delight everyone's palate, washed down with fine wine and spirits.The Art Encounter gala will also include hands on participation in the classroom responding to the key question "How does art Impact you?" Using the work by a celebrated artist, teaching artists, will ask that question as a springboard for discussion. Students will then draw and write about the impact the art has on them. Guests at the gala will also be engaged in an interactive art activity answering the same question.There will be a raffle and the chance to bid on and win our popular Mystery Bags giving everyone the chance to be inspired, motivated and have their very own art encounter.Art Impacts: Honoring the Legacy of Printworks | Sunday, April 30, 2017 | Art Encounter