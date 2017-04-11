The Sun Sentinel Names One Park Financial a Winner of the South FL 2017 Top Workplaces Award MIAMI - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- One Park Financial has been awarded a 2017



One Park Financial, a leading financial tech firm changing the way business owners receive funding, is officially one of the top places to work in South Florida. "We're honored our team members, or Grovies, awarded us the Top Places to Work. Receiving this award is a huge honor and we know that we cannot achieve our continued success without all of us working towards the same goals in an exciting, creative, and driven workplace." says John M. Lie-Nielsen, CEO of One Park Financial. One Park prides itself on their welcoming and team oriented culture which is fueled by their Core Values. Each employee is expected to live by the four values: Results, Client's Success, Taking Risks and Fun. These values allow each employee to constantly strive for success while working in a healthy environment.



"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits." says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."



Aside from their core values, One Park Financial fuels it's culture with monthly potlucks, volunteering opportunities with the United Way and office competitions. They aim to encourage team building and want to reward their employees for all the hard work they put into the Company. "It is great to earn this recognition for our team members who work so hard to make One Park a great place to work," says President of One Park Financial, Ben McCrery.



One Park Financial is located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 305, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. For more information, you can visit



About One Park Financial



About One Park Financial

Since 2010, One Park Financial LLC has been a leading provider of Business Financing and Factoring Loans. We provide business loans, credit lines and cash advances to small and mid-size businesses, providing capital to healthy but under-served businesses without the time, documentation and availability issues associated with an SBA or conventional bank loan. Our service offers the industry's best alternative to a small business loan. Unlike a bank loan, that requires a lengthy approval process, our services are simple and fast. We are constantly striving to provide businesses with best-in-class service as we support their business needs.


