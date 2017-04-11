Country(s)
36th Annual Harlem Business Alliance Awards Gala Celebrates 'Black Women Did That' Honoring The Brains, Grace & Power Of Black Women
Saluting: Sylvia Rhone, Jeanne Wardford, Vera Moore, Dyana Williams, Glynda C. Carr, Kimberly Peeler-Allen, Jodie Patterson, Dr. Aletha Maybank and La-Verna J. Fountain
Event Sponsors: Airbnb, Harlem Community Development Corporation, City National Bank and Barefoot Wine and Bubbly
This year's honorees are: Sylvia Rhone (Business Person of the Year, Music Executive Icon) Jeanne Wardford (Chairman's Award, W.K. Kellogg Foundation), Vera Moore (Entrepreneurship Award, CEO, Vera Moore Cosmetics), Dyana Williams (Percy Sutton Award, Entertainment powerhouse and CEO, Influencer Entertainment)
Past honorees include: Marcus Samuelsson (Chef & Restaurateur)
"Growing up surrounded by strong,intelligent Black women, running thriving businesses and organizations throughout Harlem – Black Girl Magic was always the rule. Not the exception" says Regina Smith, Executive Director of HBA. This year's theme 'Black Women Did That' recognizes the silent power of countless black women who fueled numerous movements from the Underground Railroad, Civil Rights, and to innovations in space, science, arts and entrepreneurship. In recognition of the success and inspiration they have brought to world, the HBA celebrates Black women for all that they do and will continue to do.
The Harlem Business Alliance has pledged its service as an advocate for the preservation and retention of Harlem's business community for over 36 years. Programs include, but are not limited to: Harlem's first co-working space; first adult stem program; 10,000 entrepreneurs served through programs and services; 2,000 entrepreneurs received one-on-one counseling and over 1,200 workshops. With HBA's guidance, their client's small businesses bloomed from concept to tangible product, street vendor to store owner and food enthusiast to food artisan. Disrupt Harlem Code Squad was launched in Fall 2015, the first hyper focused program to connect young adults with entrepreneurship options via technology. Lastly, the HBA acknowledges when you educate a woman, you educate a generation; this inspired thegroundbreaking Lillian Project, a tailored entrepreneur incubator for native born African American women.
Share in the magic as we salute 'Black Women Did That' at the 36th Annual Harlem Business Alliance Awards Gala, scheduled for Wednesday, May 3rd, 6:30-10:00|PM at Mist Harlem (46 West 116th Street). Tickets can be purchased at: https://blackwomendidthat.splashthat.com. Tweet and follow the event live at #BlackWomenDidThat.
About the Harlem Business Alliance
The Harlem Business Alliance (HBA), was founded in 1980 by a group of prominent Harlem business leaders who recognized the void that had resulted from years of disinvestment and abandonment in Harlem and the critical need to mobilize the existing businesses and organizations to come together as a collective voice. Incorporated in 1990 as a class 402 501(c)(3) corporation, HBA has worked diligently to establish Harlem as an economically self-sustaining community. For more information, visit www.hbany.org.
