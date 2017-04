36th Annual Harlem Business Alliance Awards Gala Celebrates 'Black Women Did That' Honoring The Brains, Grace & Power Of Black Women

Saluting: Sylvia Rhone, Jeanne Wardford, Vera Moore, Dyana Williams, Glynda C. Carr, Kimberly Peeler-Allen, Jodie Patterson, Dr. Aletha Maybank and La-Verna J. Fountain

Event Sponsors: Airbnb, Harlem Community Development Corporation, City National Bank and Barefoot Wine and Bubbly

36th Annual Harlem Business Alliance Honorees

Contact

Karen Taylor Bass

917-509-3061

***@taylormademediapr.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12633665/1 Karen Taylor Bass917-509-3061

End

-- For the past 36 years, the Harlem Business Alliance (HBA) has honored black brilliance with their annual awards gala. This annual must attend celebration is the pinnacle fundraising event for the non profit. This year's theme,shines the spotlight on excellence – honoring nine outstanding women, a first for the organization, which traditionally honors both women and men. Saluting the magic, brains, grace and determination of black women, the organization will acknowledge them in the following categories: business, communications, government, community service and newly added science technology engineering, art and math (STEAM). The 36Annual Harlem Business Alliance Awards Gala is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-10:00|PM at Mist Harlem (46 West 116Street). Tickets can be purchased at: https://blackwomendidthat.splashthat.com . Sponsors for the event include: Airbnb, Harlem Community Development Corporation, City National Bank and Barefoot Wine and Bubbly.This year's honorees are:(Business Person of the Year, Music Executive Icon)(Chairman's Award, W.K. Kellogg Foundation),(Entrepreneurship Award, CEO, Vera Moore Cosmetics),(Percy Sutton Award, Entertainment powerhouse and CEO, Influencer Entertainment)(Government Service Award, Advocate and Political Strategist),(Government Service Award, Political Fundraiser and Event Planner),(Community Service Award, Entrepreneur and Activist),(STEAM Award, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Department of Health) and(Woman of Action Award, VP for Strategic Communications & Construction Business Initiatives at Columbia University).Past honorees include:(Chef & Restaurateur)(Founder, Carol's Daughter) and(President and Founder of Red Rabbit)."Growing up surrounded by strong,intelligent Black women, running thriving businesses and organizations throughout Harlem – Black Girl Magic was always the rule. Not the exception" says Regina Smith, Executive Director of HBA. This year's themerecognizes the silent power of countless black women who fueled numerous movements from the Underground Railroad, Civil Rights, and to innovations in space, science, arts and entrepreneurship. In recognition of the success and inspiration they have brought to world, the HBA celebrates Black women for all that they do and will continue to do.The Harlem Business Alliance has pledged its service as an advocate for the preservation and retention of Harlem's business community for over 36 years. Programs includebut are not limited to: Harlem's first co-working space; first adult stem program; 10,000 entrepreneurs served through programs and services; 2,000 entrepreneurs received one-on-one counseling and over 1,200 workshops. With HBA's guidance, their client's small businesses bloomed from concept to tangible product, street vendor to store owner and food enthusiast to food artisan. Disrupt Harlem Code Squad was launched in Fall 2015, the first hyper focused program to connect young adults with entrepreneurship options via technology. Lastly, the HBA acknowledges when you educate a woman, you educate a generation; this inspired thegroundbreaking Lillian Project, a tailored entrepreneur incubator for native born African American women.Share in the magic as we saluteat the 36Annual Harlem Business Alliance Awards Gala, scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-10:00|PM at Mist Harlem (46 West 116Street). Tickets can be purchased at: https://blackwomendidthat.splashthat.com . Tweet and follow the event live at