Commerce Street Capital Hires Annika Cail as Vice President

Cail will manage the process and strategy development of the company's Corporate Investment Banking Group, Valuation, Private Equity Team and Peak Advisors division.
 
 
Annika Cail
Annika Cail
 
DALLAS - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Commerce Street Capital, LLC (http://www.commercestreetcapital.com/Root/commercestreet/index.asp) ("CSC"), a Dallas-based investment banking firm, is pleased to announce that Annika Cail has joined the firm as Vice President. In this role Cail will manage the process and strategy development for CSC's Corporate Investment Banking Group, Valuation Practice and Private Equity Team. She will also spearhead efforts to grow the company's Peak Advisors division, which provides quality retirement plan solutions for clients.

"We are pleased to welcome Annika to the team at Commerce Street," said Dory Wiley, President and CEO of CSC. "Her deep knowledge of business management for corporate and private equity transactions will be a valuable asset to our clients across multiple areas of our business."

Prior to joining CSC, Cail was Director of Marketing and Business Development at 24Q, a Dallas-based management consulting company, advising clients on financial, cultural and talent aspects of human capital issues in corporate and private equity transactions. In this role she established a successful track record in corporate strategic advisory services that evaluated and executed client's options to grow, exit or reposition their business.

Cail serves on the Board of Directors for the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth (https://www.dfwworld.org/) and Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy (https://www.leeparkconservancy.org/). She is also on the Leadership Council of the Junior League of Dallas (https://www.jld.net/), the Steering Committee of The Cary Council (https://swmedical.org/about-us/the-cary-council) and a member of the Cattle Barons Ball (https://www.cattlebaronsball.com/). Cail was selected by Modern Luxury Dallas (http://www.modernluxury.com/) as one of the 2017 Fresh Faces of Fashion and is a DIFFA (https://www.diffadallas.org/) Style Council Ambassador.

Cail holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is also a registered financial representative and has passed the FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 examinations.

About Commerce Street Capital, LLC

Commerce Street Capital, LLC, (""CSC") (Member FINRA/SIPC) is a premier investment banking firm serving financial institutions and middle-market companies. CSC's broker/dealer services include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Recapitalizations, Private Placement of Debt & Equity, Regulatory Advisory, Valuations & Fairness Opinions, Community Bank Capital Markets Services, Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") Fund Raising, Corporate & Real Estate Investment Management and Due Diligence Services.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer by Commerce Street Capital, LLC to buy or sell any securities, futures, options, foreign exchange or other financial instrument or to provide any investment advice or service.

Contact
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co for CSC
***@pharrpr.com
