Long Island's Greatest Show: 14th Annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach to Showcase LI's Finest
Levittown Native Major Kevin Walsh, Thunderbird #7, to Return Home to Long Island; U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Honor Fallen Warrior Army Sgt. Anthony Mangano of Greenlawn
The air show will feature "America's Ambassadors in Blue," the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, who will be demonstrating the extraordinary capabilities of the pilots flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon, an $18 million, 19,700-pound fighter aircraft, also known as the Viper that can travel at speeds up to 1,500 mph.
The Thunderbirds will perform approximately 40 maneuvers in an air demonstration like no other, featuring a mix of formation flying and solo routines. The Thunderbirds have performed for over 280 million people in all 50 states, and 57 foreign countries. This will be the legendary team's fifth Bethpage Air Show performance.
The show will also include the return of Hometown Hero Major Kevin Walsh, Thunderbird Pilot #7, who hails from Levittown, New York and attended St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington. Major Walsh is the Director of Operations for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. Major Walsh's family currently resides on Long Island.
"We are very excited to welcome back home Major Kevin Walsh – a true hometown hero – to Long Island," said George Gorman, Deputy Regional Director, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Throughout his high school career at St. Anthony's, Major Walsh played ice hockey, lacrosse, and ran cross country before joining the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is a gifted competitor and an ardent team player who today, helps protect our nation's freedoms. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome him to our show."
Other star-studded performers at this year's Bethpage Air Show include the United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, performing in their 13th Bethpage Air Show; legendary air show pilot Sean Tucker performing in his custom-built Oracle Challenger II biplane; extraordinary aerobatic pilot Matt Chapman; Lt. Col. John Klatt flying the Jack Links' Screamin' Sasquatch Jet Waco; the world famous GEICO Skytypers and their flight squadron of six vintage WWII aircraft; the American Airpower Museum Warbirds; Long Island's own David Windmiller; and for their 2nd Bethpage Air Show performance, the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams who will fly seven of their 22 college-owned aircraft in a fly-by piloted by their top academic professional pilot performers.
Also underscoring Long Island's finest will be a show tribute by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds to Fallen Warrior Sgt. Anthony L. Mangano of Long Island, who was killed in action in 2006 while deployed in Afghanistan. As part of the honor, the Thunderbirds will place Sgt. Mangano's name on Thunderbird Jet No. 1 during the show for a tribute performance. Sgt. Mangano's family members will also be attending the show as guests of the Thunderbirds.
"The Bethpage Air Show has grown to become one of the most prestigious air shows in the country, ranked in the 'Top 5' by industry experts," said Linda Armyn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Bethpage. "This is a testament to the world-class performers who regularly return to Long Island for the show, coupled with our passionate audience of aviation enthusiasts, those who come to honor our nation's military, and the many others who choose our show as their kick-off to summer. The Bethpage Air Show has become a celebrated Long Island tradition, and we looking forward to another wonderful show this year."
The Bethpage Air Show had record breaking attendance last year when 453,000 people attended the show for its biggest lineup ever. In 2015, over 439,000 spectators chose the Bethpage Air Show as their Memorial Day holiday weekend destination when the Thunderbirds last visited.
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Newsday, WABC-TV Channel 7, PSEG Long Island, Natural Heritage Trust, Connoisseur Media Long Island, and the New York Islanders. The show can be heard in its entirety on WHLI 1100 and 1370 AM. Bethpage Air Show announcers will lead air show activities from the Jones Beach State Park Central Mall Boardwalk area where food, beverages and ground activities will be available for fans.
The Bethpage Air Show is free to the public, but the standard $10.00 vehicle use fee will be collected each day upon entry to the State Park. For the 2017 NYS Empire Passport holders, there is no vehicle use fee charge.
For up-to-date information about this year's show, please visit www.bethpageairshow.com https://www.facebook.com/
Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees and the communities it serves for the past 75 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, as well as 16th in the nation. Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union open to everyone that opens a $5 minimum share account. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, low fees and world-class service, and a full menu of personal and commercial financial services.
