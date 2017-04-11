News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches Mega Open House Weekend
"Our Mega Open House is an ideal chance for buyers to view many of the beautiful homes that are currently for sale, all in the same weekend. With interest rates remaining favorable and a healthy inventory available, we are recommending to buyers that they take advantage of great opportunities in the market," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "We also encourage sellers to contact us if they want their home listed in time to be included in our Mega Open House. This is an ideal way to showcase your home to many buyers at once."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. The company will be hosting a series of Mega Open House weekends throughout the year to feature its many available homes. In addition to April 29-30, future dates include: May 20-21, June 24-25, July 29-30, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 28-29.
To see a list of open houses or to get information about participating in the Mega Open House weekend, visit a local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
