April 2017
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches Mega Open House Weekend

 
TAMPA, Fla. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group is hosting a Mega Open House weekend on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. During the event, there will be hundreds of available homes in a wide range of styles and price ranges to visit throughout neighborhoods in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk and Highlands counties.

"Our Mega Open House is an ideal chance for buyers to view many of the beautiful homes that are currently for sale, all in the same weekend. With interest rates remaining favorable and a healthy inventory available, we are recommending to buyers that they take advantage of great opportunities in the market," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "We also encourage sellers to contact us if they want their home listed in time to be included in our Mega Open House. This is an ideal way to showcase your home to many buyers at once."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has 22 offices throughout the Tampa Bay area. The company will be hosting a series of Mega Open House weekends throughout the year to feature its many available homes. In addition to April 29-30, future dates include: May 20-21, June 24-25, July 29-30, Aug. 26-27, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 28-29.

To see a list of open houses or to get information about participating in the Mega Open House weekend, visit a local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group office, call (888) 778-8258 or visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com.
Source:Florida Properties Group
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Mega Open House, Allen Crumbley, Dewey Mitchell
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
