Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call
The U.S. dial-in phone number for the conference call is (877) 407-0784 and the international dial-in number is +1 (201) 689-8560.
For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available through May 3, 2017. The U.S. replay dial-in number is (844) 512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is +1 (412) 317-6671. The replay passcode is 136 599 36.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Christopher Mecray
***@axaltacs.com
