Monroe County Friends of Animals to showcase adoptable cats at Petsense in Athens, TN on April 29

Opportunity to adopt friendly, felines awaits those who live in and around Athens, TN.

Cats such as this will be available at Petsense in Athens, TN

Contact

Keith Sanderson

***@maxapooch.com Keith Sanderson

End

-- Monroe Country Friends of animals (MCFA) will exhibit adoptable cats at an adoption event at the Athens, TN Petsense store on Saturday April 29 between 12 noon and 6pm. The Athens Petsense store is located at 1511 S Congress Parkway.Per Keith Sanderson, MCFA Board Member, "The advantage to adopting a cat from us is that they are vetted, spayed or neutered, Feline/FIV tested, microchipped with registration, litter box trained, and have their appropriate vaccinations.Sanderson continues, "The shelter doesn't have the people power to be involved in adoption events such as the one that is being held at the Athens Petsense store. It is because of the hard work of the volunteers of MCFA who work at shelter adoption events and other activities and programs animal adoptions are increased and euthanasia rates are reduced since MCFA was founded."According to the Petsense web site, "Petsense helps to keep pets off the streets by hosting an in-store Sav-A-Pet kennel for cats in need and organizing regular adoption events for dogs."In addition to participating in adoption events sponsored by Petsense and other pet retailers, MCFA is also involved include: 2Chance Pals, Barn Cats, Food Pantry, Microchip Now, Pets for Patriots, SNAP, Sponsor a Rescue, and its Madisonville, TN Thrift Store.Those who live in and around Athens and who are considering adding a cat to their home are urged to attend this event.MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee.This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. They consulted with the County's governing body and entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government. This led to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.Since its founding it has helped rescue or adopt more than 22,000 animals in Monroe County.The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.MCFA agreed to supplement the County shelter with additional funds, in-kind donations and volunteer resources to meet the daily requirements of supplies, medications and food. It provides tremendous enhancements to the shelter using its volunteer-staffed programs and initiatives. In addition to hands-on animal care and training at the shelter, MCFA takes educational programs into the schools, provides spay and neuter vouchers to local low-income pet owners (through its partnership with Spay Neuter Assistance for Pets [SNAP]) and promotes public awareness throughout the community. Today, MCFA consists of approximately 175 members, approximately 60 volunteers and a volunteer nine-member Board of Directors. It has no paid staff.