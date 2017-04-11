 
News By Tag
* VMaaS
* Digital Defense
* Vulnerability Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Digital Defense, Inc. Receives IBM PartnerWorld's Ready for IBM Security Intelligence Validation

Frontline Vulnerability Manager has been validated to integrate with IBM Security products to help better protect customers around the world.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* VMaaS
* Digital Defense
* Vulnerability Management

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
* Awards

SAN ANTONIO - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Defense, Inc., a leading provider of Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS™) (https://www.digitaldefense.com/vulnerability-management-as-a-service/), today announced it has received IBM PartnerWorld's Ready for IBM Security Intelligence (http://www-304.ibm.com/partnerworld/gsd/solutiondetails.do?&solution=51049&lc=en&stateCd=P) designation for its Frontline™ Vulnerability Manager. As a result, Digital Defense's Frontline Vulnerability Manager has been validated to integrate with IBM Security (http://www-03.ibm.com/security/) products to help better protect customers around the world.

"We're very excited to combine IBM's industry leading portfolio technologies with our own next-gen security platform", said Mike Cotton, vice president of research and development at Digital Defense.  "By integrating our vulnerability assessment intelligence feeds into the QRadar platform, clients can gain a much clearer view of their true security posture, prior to an incident occurring."

IBM QRadar users can activate the Digital Defense vulnerability feeds into the QRadar platform to gain improved visibility into security events by correlating vulnerability and threat data and  gaining greater visibility into the risk posture of hosts, to make better, more informed decisions and take appropriate security actions.

The Ready for IBM Security Intelligence alliance is designed to promote technology collaboration and integration to expand and enhance security coverage, collapse silos of information, and increase situational awareness and insights. With the PartnerWorld program and Ready for Security Intelligence validation, IBM supports collaboration with its Business Partners to enable the integration of product capabilities and improved security capabilities for mutual customers.

About Digital Defense

Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. (DDI) is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe, including legal, energy and retail and more as well as those in highly-regulated industries such as healthcare and financial. DDI's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently-accurate vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, while its security awareness training promotes employees' security-minded behavior. DDI security solutions are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company's designation as Best Scan Engine by Frost & Sullivan (https://www.digitaldefense.com/frost-sullivan-vm-report/), top 20 ranking (#16) in Cybersecurity Ventures' list of the World's 500 Hottest Cybersecurity Companies (http://cybersecurityventures.com/cybersecurity-500/#home/...), as well as inclusion in CSO Outlook's Top 10 Network Security Companies (http://www.csooutlook.com/magazines/CSOOutlook_July2015/) and CIO Review's 20 Most Promising Cyber Security Solutions (http://magazine.cioreview.com/June-2015/Cybersecurity/). Contact DDI at 888-273-1412 or digitaldefense.com; and connect with us on our website, blog, LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/27671) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Digital_Defense)

Press Contact:

Michael Becce,

MRB Public Relations
mbecce@mrb-pr.com,

732-758-1100

Contact
MRB Public Relations
***@mrb-pr.com
End
Source:Digital Defense
Email:***@mrb-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:VMaaS, Digital Defense, Vulnerability Management
Industry:Computers
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MRB Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share