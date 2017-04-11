News By Tag
Digital Defense, Inc. Receives IBM PartnerWorld's Ready for IBM Security Intelligence Validation
Frontline Vulnerability Manager has been validated to integrate with IBM Security products to help better protect customers around the world.
"We're very excited to combine IBM's industry leading portfolio technologies with our own next-gen security platform", said Mike Cotton, vice president of research and development at Digital Defense. "By integrating our vulnerability assessment intelligence feeds into the QRadar platform, clients can gain a much clearer view of their true security posture, prior to an incident occurring."
IBM QRadar users can activate the Digital Defense vulnerability feeds into the QRadar platform to gain improved visibility into security events by correlating vulnerability and threat data and gaining greater visibility into the risk posture of hosts, to make better, more informed decisions and take appropriate security actions.
The Ready for IBM Security Intelligence alliance is designed to promote technology collaboration and integration to expand and enhance security coverage, collapse silos of information, and increase situational awareness and insights. With the PartnerWorld program and Ready for Security Intelligence validation, IBM supports collaboration with its Business Partners to enable the integration of product capabilities and improved security capabilities for mutual customers.
About Digital Defense
Founded in 1999, Digital Defense, Inc. (DDI) is a trusted provider of managed security risk assessment solutions, protecting billions of dollars in assets for clients around the globe, including legal, energy and retail and more as well as those in highly-regulated industries such as healthcare and financial. DDI's unique Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) model delivers consistently-
Press Contact:
Michael Becce,
MRB Public Relations
mbecce@mrb-pr.com,
732-758-1100
