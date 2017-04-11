 
News By Tag
* Trucking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


KeepTruckin and FireStream Worldwide Announce Partnership for Electronic Logging Device Compliance

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Trucking

Industry:
Transportation

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- KeepTruckin, the leading Electronic Logging Device (ELD) provider, today announced a partnership with the leading software solutions and service provider for the downstream petroleum industry, FireStream Worldwide.

The addition of KeepTruckin to FireStream's fuel transport management application offers fuel wholesale distribution fleets the ability to integrate the affordable KeepTruckin ELD systems into their operations. Registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as a compliant solution, the KeepTruckin platform is the #1 rated ELD system for iOS and Android.

With KeepTruckin's modern technology, FireStream's customers can access a platform that helps them reduce Hours of Service (HOS) violations, save time filling out and auditing paper logs, track vehicles in real-time, view vehicle breadcrumb location history for any day in the past, automate IFTA miles by jurisdiction, assess driver performance, actively monitor vehicle diagnostics, and allows geofencing, messaging and more.

"We're excited to partner with FireStream, an industry leader that shares our commitment to meeting fleets' pressing needs through a progressive, proactive and personalized customer experience," said KeepTruckin Head of Partnerships John Verdon. "Additionally, KeepTruckin's ease-of-use will help FireStream's customers reduce administrative hours, streamline operations and create opportunities for driving business efficiencies."

"As the petroleum industry anticipates the impending federal ELD mandate, our clients are looking for a cost-efficient option that ensures compliance without creating additional processes. Our integration with KeepTruckin enables us to provide this and a whole lot more." said Matthew Mossotti, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, FireStream Worldwide.

"KeepTruckin's iOS and Android functionality make it an ideal fit for an integration with DeliveryStream, FireStream's fuel delivery tablet application for transport truck drivers. Our strategic partnership with KeepTruckin allows us to provide our clients with a solution that integrates with their current fuel delivery platform to put actionable information from the truck engine at their fingertips."

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin was started with the singular mission to build a modern, smartphone based electronic logs and fleet management platform for the trucking industry. With financial backing from Google Ventures and Index Ventures, and the best software and hardware engineering team in the telematics business, KeepTruckin has established itself as the leading iPhone and Android Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and fleet management system in the market. To learn more about KeepTruckin, visit keeptruckin.com or call 855-434-ELOG.

About FireStream Worldwide

FireStream WorldWide works with elite petroleum wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in all 50 States and throughout Canada, providing end-to-end automated software and technology solutions to streamline efficiency and enhance profitability. From ERP back office software systems to truck technology and fuel inventory monitoring, FireStream's robust development capabilities provide cutting edge products that perpetually meet the always-changing needs of the evolving industry, giving customers a distinctive edge in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.firestream.com or call 1-800-886-2460 (tel:(800)%20886-2460).

Contact
Whirlwind Media
***@whirlwind-media.com
End
Source:KeepTruckin
Email:***@whirlwind-media.com Email Verified
Tags:Trucking
Industry:Transportation
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Whirlwind Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share