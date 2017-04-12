Notionpress is elated to present 'Sanjeev Ganesh' with his book Smoke Among the Clouds

End

--Books that have investigation as a plot's crux always offer a gripping reading experience to readers. And if the book is about an investigation around a missing aircraft, the book is bound to be a racy thriller that will keep readers hooked. Notion Press is excited to bring you one such book titled. Written by Sanjeev Ganesh, the book is sure to offer you an intriguing read this summer. It's published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.The author Sanjeev has woven a gripping fiction around an aircraft that has been newly launched and awaiting its maiden flight. He captures all the moments of excitement that surround the plane such as the crew members ensuring things for a pleasant flight, people gearing up, and the ground staff taking extra efforts for a safe flight.However, tragically, the plane loses contact with the air traffic control while cruising over the stratosphere and goes missing. Within minutes, the airport turns to an arena of chaos and media is all hyped up about the missing aircraft. The naval fleet and the air force officers are sent for tracking the whereabouts of the plane but are hindered by the rough sea. Despite the conditions, the wreckage and debris are discovered at the bottom of the sea. It is now that a lot of twists and turns arise.When the investigations begin, a lot of questions crop up regarding the plane's missing. While the black box yields interesting clues, chemical tests on the plane have a different story to tell. So, was a planned attack involving terrorism carried out on the plane or was a technical glitch involved in the aircraft's crash? Does superstition have any role in the entire unfolding of events? Will the mystery be solved or will the smoke stand still? Read to find out –Sanjeev Ganesh or Sanju known to people close to him is 17 years old. Full of life and filled with fun. He likes to have his fingers dipped in as many pies as possible. He has already authored a book, a spy thriller and also writes poetry. He is also an avid blogger. He has tremendous memory and vividly remembers whatever he reads or seen. This has enhanced his capacity to build good plot for his story telling. This book shows his narrative skills. Though he is a high school student, his command over language, diction and skills in building up intricate plots, suspense erecting situations clearly shows his capacity to become a bestselling author.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.