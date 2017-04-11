News By Tag
Versasec Intros Latest Version of vSEC:CMS S-Series
With Version 4.8, Smart Card Management Leader Adds Strong Focus on User Side of Managing Security Credentials with Self-Service Improvements
Versasec vSEC:CMS S-Series version 4.8 addresses the user side of managing security credentials with several new and interesting features in the vSEC:CMS User Self-Service application, including new capabilities for remote security device management.
Versasec's R&D team has made additional significant improvements to vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.8:
* By using the vSEC:CMS User Self-Service Credential Provider, Versasec has made is possible now to issue credentials from the MS Windows logon screen
* The vSEC:CMS User Self-Service application now includes support for customized dialog and error messages
* Using the vSEC:CMS user notification system, users can now receive enhanced system notifications for smart card expirations
* The vSEC:CMS User Self-Service now offers enforcement for server-managed PIN policies
* Improvements have been to the retire procedure for managed security devices (RSDM) including remote destruction of possible Virtual Smart Cards on such devices
* The vSEC:CMS server repository will allow for synchronization of security device information (RSDM)
"Our teams work diligently every day, listening to the needs of our customers and acting upon them," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "With vSEC:CMS 4.8, we've made system enhancements that truly benefit the end users, while improving performance for all customers across the board, and ensuring the ability of companies of all sizes to securely manage their remote security devices. These improvements make our strong authentication management tools even stronger and easier to use."
Users can download an evaluation copy of vSEC:CMS S-Series Version 4.8 now by visiting the Versasec web site at https://versasec.com
About Versasec
Versasec is a leading IT solutions provider in the identity and access management space with focus on easy deployment of smart cards with innovative smart card management systems. Our customers are organizations that demand high security and ease of use. Our state of the art solutions enable our customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials, such as smart cards, more cost efficiently than other solutions on the market.
Our mission is to provide solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, thus allowing organizations of all sizes to implement high levels of security. We also offer first class support, maintenance, and training. Our customers include: HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Alstom, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Stockholm, New York, Menlo Park, Dubai, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Our products and services can be bought and delivered worldwide by use of an extensive reseller network and through the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com
Contact
Alan Ryan, Rainier Communications
***@rainierco.com
