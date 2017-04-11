News By Tag
Xompass Releases SaaS Industry-Leading Internet of Things (IoT) App on Microsoft AppSource
Xompass FaaS harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure to accelerate digital transformation
Most IoT project implementation takes 12 to 18 months to realize value due to the long technology discovery and vendor selection process. Xompass FaaS is built on a SaaS product delivery approach that accelerates implementation of IoT and analytics. "You can connect to devices rapidly at a very low cost, and scale easily to realize the full potential of IoT and analytics," said Prabhu Soundarrajan, CEO of Xompass, Inc.
Xompass FaaS has been implemented in data centers, fiber optic loops for smart cities, water distribution, mining, power utilities for remote asset performance management, predictive maintenance, and life extension to drive manufacturing intelligence.
"Now, customers can take advantage of Xompass FaaS on Microsoft AppSource to help connect a wide range of IoT devices within the manufacturing industry," said Jerry Lee, Director, Cloud Platform Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "Microsoft Azure scales easily, allowing Xompass to meet the rapid adoption of IoT in addition to providing customers valuable data and insights to help manage the many connected devices".
About Xompass
Xompass Inc. is a multinational IoT product company that has offices in San Leandro, California; Valparaiso, Chile; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Xompass Field Intelligence as a Service (FaaS) product is the industry-leading SaaS offering that bridges the gap between instrumentation (IoT) and Advanced Analytics. Xompass' product suite in edge and cloud makes IoT implementation a quick and cost-effective reality for several industrial and telecommunication companies globally. See www.xompass.com.
Media Contact
Prabhu Soundarrajan, CEO of Xompass
925-494-2255
prabhu@xompass.com
