 
News By Tag
* Iot
* Edge Analytics
* MICROSOFT
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Leandro
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Xompass Releases SaaS Industry-Leading Internet of Things (IoT) App on Microsoft AppSource

Xompass FaaS harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure to accelerate digital transformation
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iot
* Edge Analytics
* MICROSOFT

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* San Leandro - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Xompass, Inc. (http://www.xompass.com/) today announced the availability of its Field Intelligence as a Service (FaaS) app on Microsoft AppSource (https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/web-apps/xompass-dev.df759289-9731-4346-a2cf-940d5fa38246). Xompass FaaS is a leading industry Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product that fills the gap between IoT instrumentation and insights (Advanced Analytics). Xompass executes this vision by offering products at the edge (Xompass FaaS Edge (http://www.xompass.com/products/faas-edge/)), cloud (Xompass FaaS Cloud), and enterprise level (Xompass FaaS Suite (http://www.xompass.com/products/xompass-suite/)) .

Most IoT project implementation takes 12 to 18 months to realize value due to the long technology discovery and vendor selection process. Xompass FaaS is built on a SaaS product delivery approach that accelerates implementation of IoT and analytics. "You can connect to devices rapidly at a very low cost, and scale easily to realize the full potential of IoT and analytics," said Prabhu Soundarrajan, CEO of Xompass, Inc.

It is estimated [LNS Research (http://www.lnsresearch.com/docs/default-source/default-do...), IHS Markit (https://www.ihs.com/Info/0416/internet-of-things.html)] that connectable assets will grow from 10 to 60 billion by 2025 in industrial and manufacturing industries. Xompass FaaS Edge provides instant connectivity to a wide range of industrial assets and offers edge analytics. Xompass Edge is built on the OSIsoft PI System (http://www.osisoft.com/pi-system/), leveraging 30 years of industrial data experience connecting to over 1 billion devices.

Xompass Cloud is built on Azure (https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/) infrastructure, Azure IoT Hub (https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/services/iot-hub/), and Cortana Intelligence. Xompass Suite, built on Power BI (https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/), provides instant executive-level dashboards for a wide variety of applications, including SCADA / HMI, GIS, predictive maintenance, 3D asset view, and Operational Asset Effectiveness (OAE). The company also offers a product for system integrators to deliver IoT projects and applications using the technology stack.

Xompass FaaS has been implemented in data centers, fiber optic loops for smart cities, water distribution, mining, power utilities for remote asset performance management, predictive maintenance, and life extension to drive manufacturing intelligence.

"Now, customers can take advantage of Xompass FaaS on Microsoft AppSource to help connect a wide range of IoT devices within the manufacturing industry," said Jerry Lee, Director, Cloud Platform Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "Microsoft Azure scales easily, allowing Xompass to meet the rapid adoption of IoT in addition to providing customers valuable data and insights to help manage the many connected devices".

About Xompass

Xompass Inc. is a multinational IoT product company that has offices in San Leandro, California; Valparaiso, Chile; and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Xompass Field Intelligence as a Service (FaaS) product is the industry-leading SaaS offering that bridges the gap between instrumentation (IoT) and Advanced Analytics. Xompass' product suite in edge and cloud makes IoT implementation a quick and cost-effective reality for several industrial and telecommunication companies globally. See www.xompass.com.

Media Contact
Prabhu Soundarrajan, CEO of Xompass
925-494-2255
prabhu@xompass.com
End
Source:Xompass, Inc.
Email:***@xompass.com Email Verified
Tags:Iot, Edge Analytics, MICROSOFT
Industry:Industrial
Location:San Leandro - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xompass News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share